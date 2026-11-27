In statements read to the court, they said it was like victims had been 'brainwashed' or 'joined a cult'.

Beau-Jack Mensforth has been sentenced to 14 and a half years. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Phoebe Abruzzese

A Sunderland man has been sentenced to 14 and a half years in prison for 17 offences following an international investigation into the online targeting and blackmail of vulnerable young girls.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beau-Jack Mensforth admitted charges including participation in an organised crime group, blackmail, and making and distributing indecent images of children at Newcastle Crown Court. The 20-year-old was involved in an online group known as The Com - loose online networks that share extreme graphic material and manipulate victims to allow them to commit both sexual and violent child abuse, as well as fraud. He had become a leading figure in the groups, saying he’d done so because he was “bored” - resulting in what the Judge called “disturbing and calculated” crimes. The court heard that he demanded images of victims self-harming and images of animal cruelty. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual communication with a child; one victim was said to be 13 and the other 15. In statements read to the court, they said it was like they had been “brainwashed” or “joined a cult.” He’d befriend them, start relationships, only to then tell them they were worthless to be anything but his victims, and demanded they self harm. It had left many with post traumatic stress disorder, as well as physical life long scars. His offences took place online and dated back to 2023, some occurring when he was still legally a child. But, though he did not wish to minimize the impact on Mensforth’s victims, Mr Patton said the young man had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and social anxiety disorder, which impacted his ability to recognize vulnerability and the emotional impact he was having. Detective Chief Inspector Steve Brown, the case’s senior investigating officer from Northumbria Police, said police had identified nine victims in the case: three in the UK and six overseas, from places like Greece, the Philippines, the US and Australia.

He said investigators had identified more than 30 victims across the globe and worked with law enforcement agencies in their countries to safeguard them- though not all of them wanted to be involved with the prosecution. DCI Brown said offenders could threaten to share victims’ personal details or images. He also described “swatting”, where a false emergency report is made to prompt police or another emergency service to attend someone’s address. Every force in the UK has received reports of “swatting” - and every force has had a referral about The Com. Other suspected offenders - from around the world - were uncovered during the investigation into Beau-Jack Mensforth’s activity. Local law enforcement are now carrying out multiple connected investigations. In messages shown to LBC by Northumbria Police, the offender, under the username ‘Yuri’ described how he’d encouraged a victim to self harm. He added: “We can get this group on the news so f***** easy we just need to cause absolute chaos.” In court, messages were read where he spoke of the “dopamine” in his system the first time he was mentioned in the press.