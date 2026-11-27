Sunderland man jailed for blackmailing children and sharing indecent images - as police reveal international investigation
In statements read to the court, they said it was like victims had been 'brainwashed' or 'joined a cult'.
A Sunderland man has been sentenced to 14 and a half years in prison for 17 offences following an international investigation into the online targeting and blackmail of vulnerable young girls.
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Beau-Jack Mensforth admitted charges including participation in an organised crime group, blackmail, and making and distributing indecent images of children at Newcastle Crown Court.
The 20-year-old was involved in an online group known as The Com - loose online networks that share extreme graphic material and manipulate victims to allow them to commit both sexual and violent child abuse, as well as fraud.
He had become a leading figure in the groups, saying he’d done so because he was “bored” - resulting in what the Judge called “disturbing and calculated” crimes.
The court heard that he demanded images of victims self-harming and images of animal cruelty. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual communication with a child; one victim was said to be 13 and the other 15.
In statements read to the court, they said it was like they had been “brainwashed” or “joined a cult.”
He’d befriend them, start relationships, only to then tell them they were worthless to be anything but his victims, and demanded they self harm.
It had left many with post traumatic stress disorder, as well as physical life long scars.
His offences took place online and dated back to 2023, some occurring when he was still legally a child.
But, though he did not wish to minimize the impact on Mensforth’s victims, Mr Patton said the young man had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and social anxiety disorder, which impacted his ability to recognize vulnerability and the emotional impact he was having.
Detective Chief Inspector Steve Brown, the case’s senior investigating officer from Northumbria Police, said police had identified nine victims in the case: three in the UK and six overseas, from places like Greece, the Philippines, the US and Australia.
He said investigators had identified more than 30 victims across the globe and worked with law enforcement agencies in their countries to safeguard them- though not all of them wanted to be involved with the prosecution.
DCI Brown said offenders could threaten to share victims’ personal details or images. He also described “swatting”, where a false emergency report is made to prompt police or another emergency service to attend someone’s address.
Every force in the UK has received reports of “swatting” - and every force has had a referral about The Com.
Other suspected offenders - from around the world - were uncovered during the investigation into Beau-Jack Mensforth’s activity. Local law enforcement are now carrying out multiple connected investigations.
In messages shown to LBC by Northumbria Police, the offender, under the username ‘Yuri’ described how he’d encouraged a victim to self harm. He added: “We can get this group on the news so f***** easy we just need to cause absolute chaos.”
In court, messages were read where he spoke of the “dopamine” in his system the first time he was mentioned in the press.
'Horrendous'
DCI Brown described the material examined by his team as “horrendous” and said the case had affected victims significantly.
Gareth Hills, of the Molly Rose Foundation, said Com networks posed a serious risk to young people online.
They are described as loose groups whose members encourage children to experience sexual abuse and self-harm.
Victims could also be recruited to perpetrate abuse, making it harder for police and safeguarding services to identify who needed help.
Mr Hills criticised the response from regulators and technology companies, saying platforms needed to do more to prevent strangers from contacting children and to share information about emerging risks.
“Big tech companies are absolutely not doing enough to combat Com groups,” he said.
Hills called for Ofcom to put measures in place for companies to reduce the risks associated with the groups. He said law enforcement agencies were taking the issue seriously, but that abuse could be difficult to detect when it was hidden online.
“Not to be alarmist, this is a really big risk to young people online. These risks do exist. And I think there's a message for government that online safety has been passed around like a hot potato between prime ministers.
“Andy Burnham has got an opportunity now to get to grips with this and to put it up at the top of the political agenda.”
DCI Brown urged parents and carers to talk to children about what they do online, understand the platforms they use and act on concerns.
If a child is becoming withdrawn, spending more time alone or appearing distressed when away from their phone could be signs that a conversation was needed.
DCI Brown also encouraged anyone who believes they may have been a victim of the person known online as “Yuri” to contact police.
“We will listen and we’ll do everything to help them as well,” he said.
'Sickening'
An Ofcom spokesperson said: “While Mensforth’s sickening crimes pre-date the Online Safety Act being in force, the threats posed by Com groups are a particular concern for Ofcom and we’ve done extensive work on ways to tackle them, including with law enforcement and child protection agencies.
“Our rules contain several specific measures platforms should take to protect people from the harms caused by Com groups, and we’ve driven some of the strongest changes of any online safety regulation in the world, including tougher protections against grooming and stronger safeguards against child sexual exploitation and abuse.
“While progress has been made, we know there’s more to do, and we’ll continue to hold tech firms to account for making their platforms safer. We’ve shown we’ll take action if companies fall short, launching investigations into more than 100 platforms, including against big tech firms and social media sites.”