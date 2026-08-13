Six teenage boys have been arrested after a police officer was hit by a car while investigating a suspected burglary.

The Durham Constabulary officer was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the incident in Sunderland on Wednesday morning.

Northumbria Police said they received a report of a suspected burglary from an address in the Burdon area of the city at 6.45am.

It was reported that a car had been stolen and driven into the Durham force’s area.

The vehicle was seen parked on Cooperative Terrace in Sunderland just after 8.30am.

Police said when an officer approached on foot and attempted to secure the stolen vehicle, it drove away, hitting another parked car and injured the officer.

Six boys – aged between 13 and 17 – have been arrested in connection with the report and are in police custody.