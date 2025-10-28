Four people have been arrested after Abigail Eggleston died in the early hours of Sunday morning

Abigail Eggleston, 22, was described by her family as a 'ray of sunshine.'. Picture: Handout

By Alex Storey

Tributes have been paid to a law student described as a 'ray of sunshine' after she was killed in a suspected hit-and-run.

Abigail Eggleston, known as Abi, was crossing the A167 at Neville's Cross in County Durham in the early hours of Sunday morning when she was struck by a car. The 22-year-old was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle shortly after 2am but she died a short time later. Abi, a law student at Durham University, leaves behind her parents, grandparents,, sister, and boyfriend.

Her devastated family have now paid tribute in a joint statement. They said: "Abi, a much loved and treasured daughter, sister, granddaughter, and girlfriend. "You were on track to conquer the world, studying hard for your law degree and having fun discovering the world. "Such a beautiful, kind, strong go-getter, we will forever remain so incredibly proud. "Always ready to help others with your endless loving support, advice and encouragement, selflessly prioritising people’s happiness above your own.

Neville's Cross in County Durham. Picture: Google Maps

'A constant ray of sunshine always looking on the bright side of life and reflecting your warm glow upon anyone fortunate enough to have known and loved you. "Wise beyond your young years, we have learned valuable life lessons from you, we intend to stay strong and also make you proud. "You have been cruelly snatched from us much too soon darling, a great hole has been left in your place and life can never be the same again without you. "Rest in peace precious angel, the only thing that can keep us going is knowing we will meet again. "All our love always, Mum, Dad, Jess, Nan, Granddad, Will, and of course Spencer your beloved cat."

They added: "We would like to thank the police for their continued support during this unfathomably difficult time and also thank the public who have kindly responded to the police appeal." Liam Bowes, 37, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, driving with no insurance, and failing to stop after a collision. He remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning. Two men aged 38 and a 59-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.