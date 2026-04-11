The arrival of a strong El Niño could bring record-breaking temperatures, as well as unpredictable weather and rainfall.

Whilst the impacts of El Niño vary significantly in different parts of the world and at different times of year, the UK may see a higher chance of a colder spell during the winter, as well as increased likelihood of erratic rainfall and storms. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Climate scientists are predicting that weather phenomenon El Niño may impact weather patterns around the globe this year, with the UK likely to experience more dramatic spells this winter.

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El Niño refers to the warming of the sea surface temperature and occurs every few years according to the Met Office. However, the arrival of a strong El Niño could see Britain experience yet another year of record-breaking temperatures, with unpredictable weather and rainfall likely too. The event could see the UK set for a higher chance of colder spells during the winter months, despite boosting overall global temperatures in late 2026 and early 2027 by around 0.2C. The most dramatic impacts remain in places closest to the Pacific waters - Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines, tend to be drier than normal, with drought and forest fires causing major problems, whereas South American nations like Peru and Ecuador can see much wetter weather, leading to devastating floods. Despite this, the Met Office states: "El Niño years are one factor that can increase the risk of colder winters in the UK". Read more: I Am Maximus wins Grand National for second time in dramatic finish Read more: JD Vance leads 'make-or-break' peace talks with Iran in Pakistan as fears grow over shaky ceasefire deal

Climate scientists at the Met Office state "El Niño years are one factor that can increase the risk of colder winters in the UK". Picture: Alamy