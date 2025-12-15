Half of NHS hospitals are currently battling the “worst flu outbreak” ever recorded in the UK, new analysis has shown.

And as flu numbers continue to soar, norovirus is also on the rise, with cases increasing by 35 per cent, according to the UKHSA.

The second week of December saw 2,660 patients hospitalised each day, a 55 per cent increase on the previous week.

A new “super-flu” has ripped through Britain over the last month, forcing schools to close and hospitals to declare emergency measures.

New analysis by the MailOnline suggests 70 of the 141 NHS trusts are facing their worst-ever flu numbers for this time of year.

Among the worst hit was University Hospitals Birmingham, which declared emergency measures last week.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, said: “With record demand for A&E and ambulances and an impending resident doctors strike, this unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year – with staff being pushed to the limit to keep providing the best possible care for patients.

“The number of patients in hospital with flu is extremely high for this time of year.

“Even worse, it continues to rise and the peak is not in sight yet, so the NHS faces an extremely challenging few weeks ahead.”

It is unlikely flu cases will fall before the new year, with experts suggesting 8,000 patients in England could be in hospital with the bug next week.

Sir Keir Starmer has called on resident doctors to accept a deal to prevent "reckless" strikes next week, amid a "super-flu" outbreak.

The doctors' union, the British Medical Association (BMA), is polling its members to see if they are willing to call off the walkout, with the results to be released on today.

Union members are currently voting on a new government offer that could prevent the planned walkout.

If medics reject the deal, strikes are set to run for five consecutive days starting at 7am on 17 December.

Sir Keir said the latest offer would allow the BMA to postpone strikes until after Christmas.

A new YouGov poll shows low public support for the strikes, with 58% somewhat or strongly opposing the action, compared with 33% who somewhat or strongly back it.