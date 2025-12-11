Chemists warn of vaccine shortage as super-flu sweeps through Britain
Flu vaccines are running out in parts of Britain as the 'super-flu' continues to wreak havoc in the NHS
Flu vaccines are running out in parts of Britain as the 'super-flu' continues to wreak havoc in the NHS.
Listen to this article
Chemists are warning that those wanting to vaccinate themselves in the face of the flu surge could face long waits or trips to several pharmacies before finding an appointment.
The NHS has warned of an "unprecedented flu wave this winter' with three times as many Londoners being hospitalised compared to this time last year.
Dr Leyla Hannbeck, the chief executive of the Independent Pharmacies Association, has advised the public not to panic despite a "big surge" in people seeking vaccines.
Read More: Hospitals declare critical incidents as schools shut and No 10 encourages face masks amid 'super-flu tidal wave'
Read More: Schools plunged into lockdown as 'super-flu' sweeps nation
She said that despite the "sharp rise", the public should not delay getting jabbed.
Dr Hannbeck told the Telegraph: "Community pharmacies have stock of both the adult and child flu vaccines
"Anybody who hasn't yet had their own flu vaccine should prioritise popping into their local pharmacy to get protected."
Experts have warned of a “super-flu” descending on the health service in the run-up to Christmas, with an average of 1,717 patients being admitted to hospital every day during the last week of November.
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsible for four major hospitals in the city, declared a critical incident on Tuesday due to “extreme pressures” caused by the flu outbreak.
As a result, Brits have been warned to avoid the Trust's A&Es unless they are experiencing “life-threatening conditions.”