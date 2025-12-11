Flu vaccines are running out in parts of Britain as the 'super-flu' continues to wreak havoc in the NHS

By Chay Quinn

Flu vaccines are running out in parts of Britain as the 'super-flu' continues to wreak havoc in the NHS.

Chemists are warning that those wanting to vaccinate themselves in the face of the flu surge could face long waits or trips to several pharmacies before finding an appointment. The NHS has warned of an "unprecedented flu wave this winter' with three times as many Londoners being hospitalised compared to this time last year. Dr Leyla Hannbeck, the chief executive of the Independent Pharmacies Association, has advised the public not to panic despite a "big surge" in people seeking vaccines. Read More: Hospitals declare critical incidents as schools shut and No 10 encourages face masks amid 'super-flu tidal wave' Read More: Schools plunged into lockdown as 'super-flu' sweeps nation