Great Britain Chef de Mission Eve Muirhead hopes a “Super Saturday” grand finale can put the seal on the nation’s best ever Winter Olympics.

Bruce Mouat’s men’s curling team and ski halfpipe star Zoe Atkin both go for gold in Cortina and Livigno respectively, promising day that could break Team GB medal records once more.

Britain’s best medal haul at a single Winter Games is five, achieved at both the 2014 and 2018 Games.

If everything goes to plan, Mouat and Atkin could ensure Team GB match that tally in gold medals alone.

Speaking about their prospects, Muirhead said she was "really looking forward" to watching Saturday's events.

"I think it’s important that we keep the momentum. We want to finish the Games on a high.

“One thing I came out here to do was make sure we had the same energy from start to finish and we’ll make sure we are doing that tomorrow.”

