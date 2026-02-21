High hopes for 'Super Saturday’ as Team GB aim for Winter Olympics medal record
Britain’s best medal haul at a single Winter Games is five - a tally Team GB could match in gold medals alone, if everything goes to plan on "Super Saturday"
Great Britain Chef de Mission Eve Muirhead hopes a “Super Saturday” grand finale can put the seal on the nation’s best ever Winter Olympics.
Bruce Mouat’s men’s curling team and ski halfpipe star Zoe Atkin both go for gold in Cortina and Livigno respectively, promising day that could break Team GB medal records once more.
Britain’s best medal haul at a single Winter Games is five, achieved at both the 2014 and 2018 Games.
If everything goes to plan, Mouat and Atkin could ensure Team GB match that tally in gold medals alone.
Speaking about their prospects, Muirhead said she was "really looking forward" to watching Saturday's events.
"I think it’s important that we keep the momentum. We want to finish the Games on a high.
“One thing I came out here to do was make sure we had the same energy from start to finish and we’ll make sure we are doing that tomorrow.”
Skeleton star Matt Weston sparked the gold-rush last week in the solo event, before partnering Tabby Stoecker to also clinch gold in the mixed team race.
Over the Dolomites in Livigno, Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale shrugged off poor individual performances to soar to mixed team snowboard cross gold at Livigno Snow Park.
Victories for Mouat and Atkin could help shunt Great Britain alongside Winter Olympic giants like Austria, Japan and China in the medals table, which is usually ordered by number of golds.
Mouat’s men had to cash in a few favours to wriggle out of the round-robin, but responded with a stunning win over favourites Switzerland in their semi-final on Thursday.
Meanwhile Atkin, who came into the Games having won the superpipe competition at last month’s Aspen X Games, eclipsed Chinese superstar Eileeen Gu to qualify for Saturday night’s final in first place.