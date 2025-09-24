China has evacuated nearly two million people as 'King of the Storms' Super Typhoon Ragasa draws closer.

As of last night, more than 1.89 million people have been evacuated in the Guangdong province - where Ragasa is expected to make landfall, local authorities have said.

The southern cities of Zhuhai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou - all located in the province - are bracing for seawater intrusion at around midday.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued its highest storm warning, urging people to stay inside.

At least 14 people were killed and 124 are missing in Taiwan after a lake burst and unleashed a flood.

Geologists described the breach as “a tsunami from the mountains”, as an estimated 15.4 million tonnes of water – which is equivalent to 6,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools – were released.

The floodwaters washed away several key bridges, submerged vehicles and left the ground floors of homes underwater.

In the northern Philippines, Ragasa left at least three people dead, five missing and displaced more than 17,500 in flooding and landslides, officials reported.