Nearly two million evacuated in China as Super Typhoon Ragasa draws closer
China has evacuated nearly two million people as 'King of the Storms' Super Typhoon Ragasa draws closer.
As of last night, more than 1.89 million people have been evacuated in the Guangdong province - where Ragasa is expected to make landfall, local authorities have said.
The southern cities of Zhuhai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou - all located in the province - are bracing for seawater intrusion at around midday.
The Hong Kong Observatory issued its highest storm warning, urging people to stay inside.
At least 14 people were killed and 124 are missing in Taiwan after a lake burst and unleashed a flood.
Geologists described the breach as “a tsunami from the mountains”, as an estimated 15.4 million tonnes of water – which is equivalent to 6,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools – were released.
The floodwaters washed away several key bridges, submerged vehicles and left the ground floors of homes underwater.
In the northern Philippines, Ragasa left at least three people dead, five missing and displaced more than 17,500 in flooding and landslides, officials reported.
Residents living in flood-prone areas in southern China put sandbags and barriers at their doors, while others taped windows and glass doors to brace for strong winds.
Many people stockpiled food and other supplies and some market vendors reported goods selling out fast.
Schools were closed in Hong Kong and the neighbouring casino city of Macao.
Hundreds of residents sought refuge at temporary shelters in the financial hub.
Other cities such as the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Foshan in Guangdong, and Haikou in the province of Hainan ordered class cancellations and a gradual suspension of other businesses, production and transportation.
Hundreds of flights were cancelled in Hong Kong. Shenzhen airport will halt all flights from Tuesday night.
The Macao government was evacuating residents and tourists and ordered bridges to close in the evening.