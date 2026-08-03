The universities of Greenwich and Kent have merged into the UK’s first "super-university".

The new London and South East University Group – to be known as LASE – has become the third largest university in the UK.

It has more than 50,000 students and four campuses across London, Medway and Kent.

The higher education institutions announced plans to merge in September last year and an official launch will take place on September 7, exactly one year on.

The two universities will still operate as distinct academic divisions within the university group, retaining their current names.

Students will still apply to and graduate from the institution they choose.

It comes as universities in the UK have been facing increasing financial pressures, with MPs on the Education Committee warning earlier this year that there is a “real risk” a university in England could close due to insolvency for the first time.

Read More: Aberdeen University employee charged over social media posts celebrating Ann Widdecombe's death

Read More: University staff to take strike action on graduation days in jobs dispute