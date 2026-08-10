A limited-edition Ferrari worth £3.7m was among the cars seized during the operation

A Ferrari Monza being taken to the police pound. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Georgia Rowe

Police seized a limited-edition Ferrari worth £3.7 million during a crackdown on antisocial driving in central London.

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The Metropolitan Police said 90 vehicles worth more than £8 million were seized during the operation, which targeted uninsured, antisocial and dangerous driving in Kensington, Chelsea and Hyde Park from Friday to Sunday. The Ferrari Monza SP2 – one of only 499 made by the Italian company – had only been in the UK for a day, according to a Met statement. Police said the driver, who had been in the car for less than half an hour when stopped, only had a provisional driving licence and no insurance. One of the limited edition vehicles sold at auction for almost five million dollars (£3.7million) earlier this year. Read more: Thieves steal 70 front badge and radar sensors from cars in four-day crime spree Read more: Parents' terror after car stolen with toddler strapped inside before vehicle found abandoned five miles away

A Lambourghini Revuelto was the first seizure of the operation. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Fifteen of the vehicles were seized under new powers allowing police to seize them rather than give a warning if they are involved in antisocial behaviour. Special Chief Inspector Geoff Tatman, who led the operation, said: “We regularly hear from local people who are fed up with people driving cars dangerously in the area, or with modifications which make them a nuisance to those who live nearby. “Through operations like this we’re arresting these drivers and seizing their cars so we can keep our roads safe and send clear message that we won’t put up with their reckless and dangerous behaviour.” Vehicle stops also saw a man arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and money laundering after he was found with 19 bank cards in other people’s names and more than £2,500 in cash. Another man stopped for driving without insurance was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, with one further arrest for using words and behaviour that would likely cause harassment, alarm and distress.

A man driving a Mercedes GLC was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and money laundering after he was found with 19 bank cards in other people’s names and more than £2,500 in cash. Picture: Metropolitan Police