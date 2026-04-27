Gloucester Crown Court heard the allegations took place at the woman’s home after a night out at a bar in Cheltenham

James Holder, founder, brand and design director of Superdry attends the Superdry and British Fashion Council London Collections: Men Official Launch Event at Superdry on January 8, 2015. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Superdry

By Rebecca Henrys

The co-founder of clothing firm Superdry raped a woman after a night out drinking, a court has heard.

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James Holder, 54, went back to the woman’s home, went to the toilet and then promptly fell asleep on her bed. The fashion boss then woke up, beckoned the woman, who was trying to sleep in the lounge, into her bedroom and raped her, the court was told. James Haskell, prosecuting, said: “The prosecution case is that James Holder sexually assaulted and raped a woman in the early hours of May 7 2022. “There is no dispute in this case that Mr Holder did engage in some sort of sexual activity with her. “But he says all the sexual activity that occurred was consensual and he reasonably believed it was so.” Gloucester Crown Court, sitting in Cirencester, heard the allegations took place at the woman’s home after a night out at a bar in Cheltenham. Read more: Deal to end Birmingham bin strikes 'within sight' after year of bitter negotiations Read more: MPs to vote on probe into Keir Starmer over Mandelson vetting row

SuperGroup clothing enterprise co-founded by (left) Julian Dunkerton CEO of SuperGroup with designer James Holder (right), Cheltenham UK. Picture: Alamy

At the end of the night, the woman arranged for a taxi to take her home and while sat in the front passenger seat, realised Holder and another man had got into the rear seats. “She said there had been no discussions with her about sharing a taxi,” Mr Haskell said. “She said she told the taxi driver the two men would be going to a different address. “She told the police that the taxi stopped at her property and she was aware of the two men getting out of her taxi as well, and she said they followed her into her flat. “She said her feelings at the time were, ‘For f***’s sake’ because she could see the sort of state they were in. “She got them a drink and thought they would get another taxi home.” The court heard that both men used the toilet and when Holder had not returned for some time, the woman went to see where he was and found him asleep on top of her bed fully clothed and snoring. The woman filmed him and sent the clip to friends, telling them: “So considerate.” She then grabbed cushions and settled down to sleep on her lounge floor because another man had already fallen asleep on her sofa.

Gloucester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

“She told the police she must have drifted off to sleep herself and the next thing she was aware was James Holder appearing in the doorway of her living room,” Mr Haskell said. “She told him it was late and he should go back to sleep, and told him to go back the room he came from, and he replied, ‘Can’t you show me?’. “She got up to show him back to the room he was sleeping in. James Holder told her that she should come into the bedroom too. “She said no, she was tired, and she said he pulled her on the bed. “She said that he continued to touch her. She described him pulling off her lower clothing. She said she tried to stop him. “From time to time he would say sorry but then carried on. She was telling him to stop. “At one point she remembered starting to cry but even then he didn’t stop.”

Aerial drone view of Cheltenham town centre. Picture: Alamy