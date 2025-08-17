Hollywood actor Terence Stamp, best known for his starring roles in the Superman franchise, has died at the age of 87.

Born in London, the actor rose to fame for his prominent role as arch-villain General Zod in the Superman films.

He later went on to star in Superman spin-off television series Smallville.

Most recently, the star was credited with his roles in Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho, as well as His Dark Materials.

In a statement this morning, his family said: "He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come.

"We ask for privacy at this sad time."