Superman actor Terence Stamp dies aged 87
Hollywood actor Terence Stamp, best known for his starring roles in the Superman franchise, has died at the age of 87.
Born in London, the actor rose to fame for his prominent role as arch-villain General Zod in the Superman films.
He later went on to star in Superman spin-off television series Smallville.
Most recently, the star was credited with his roles in Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho, as well as His Dark Materials.
In a statement this morning, his family said: "He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come.
"We ask for privacy at this sad time."
Mr Stamp appeared in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in 1994 in which he played a transgender woman.
Other notable credits include hit Hollywood films Wanted and Get Smart.
He also starred in Far From the Madding Crowd in 1967 alongside Julie Christie.
Born in 1938 in London, Mr Stamp endured the Blitz in World War Two alongside his family.
HIs father worked as a tugboat stoker, living in the East End.
Mr Stamp left school to work in advertising, before winning a scholarship for drama school.
Later in life, he decided the leave the limelight and studied yoga in India.
Despite this, he then landed his biggest role yet - General Zod, the leader of the Kryptonians, in Superman 1978, followed by the 1980 sequel.