It comes after two employees from Morrisons and Waitrose were sacked after going after thieves in their stores

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist told LBC the public don't want to see "people losing their jobs for doing public spirited things". Picture: LBC

By Alex Storey

The Met Police's assistant commissioner Matt Twist has called on supermarket bosses to protect staff who tackle shoplifters instead of sacking them.

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Morrisons said it had clear guidelines issued to staff about tackling shoplifters. Picture: Alamy

"We don't want to see people losing their jobs for doing public-spirited things, and acting as we would hope other members of the public would equally. "I understand why retailers don't want their staff to put themselves at risk, so I think it's a fine balance." Quizzed specifically on the Morrisons case, the assistant commissioner said: "He's preventing crime. He's acting as a public-spirited sort of citizen. "My advice, though, is call 999, tell the police the crime is happening now, tell them you know who it is, that they were repeat offenders." Mr Egan was dismissed on the grounds he didn’t follow the company’s "deter-and-not-detain policy". He said: "As part of the policy for me as the store manager, it is to escort him out the premises yet as I was doing so he was very aggressive and spitting at me." A Morrisons spokesperson said in response that the store has "very clear guidance, procedures and controls in place to protect our colleagues and customers from the risk of harm, which must be strictly followed".

It comes after the Met trialled a new retail crime reporting technology designed to identify suspects more quickly in wider efforts to tackle shoplifting. The technology has been piloted in Lewisham and central London since January and allows retailers to submit reports and CCTV footage instantly. Asked by Nick when the scheme will be expanded to further afield across the city, Mr Twist said: "We're trying to do it now so it's a case of the more retailers we can get on online platforms to report this, the better. "We've seen some fantastic results already in terms of our positive outcomes going up in southeast London. Mr Twist also quashed the "myth" that the force isn't interested in tackling shoplifting reports unless the value of the goods is over £250. He told Nick: "That's complete nonsense. There have been different moments in time where people have said £200 or £250.

Waitrose employee was also recently "sacked after he tried to stop shoplifter stealing Easter eggs". Picture: Alamy