Supermarkets are planning to use technology that allows prices to be changed quickly as food could be priced on demand - like Uber or plane tickets.

The Bank of England warned more companies are now planning to use “market-responsive pricing tools”, with around a third of firms expected to adopt them.

Clare Lombardelli, the Bank’s deputy governor for monetary policy, said digital technology had made it far easier and cheaper for businesses to alter prices.

She said: “Digitalisation has radically reduced what economists call menu costs – the expense of changing listed prices – so-called historically because of the costs associated with having new menus printed with updated prices. Digital pricing allows firms to change prices frequently at negligible cost.”

Although supermarkets are not currently using surge pricing, many are moving towards digital shelf labels, which make price changes much easier to implement.

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