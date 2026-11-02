Everything we know about the supermarket freezer cyber attacks so far
Shops in Europe are reeling after being forced to throw away thousands of pounds worth of chilled and frozen goods after hackers raised temperatures up to 50C
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Supermarkets across Europe have been left reeling after a cyber attack saw hackers gain control of freezers and raise temperatures overnight up to 50C.
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Hundreds of shops in several countries have been affected, although details remain scarce, with little clear motive or perpetrator.
Here is what we know so far about the hack and how the UK has been impacted:
What has happened and where?
Cyber attackers are thought to have again taken control of freezers at hundreds of supermarkets across Europe, with store managers saying that temperatures soared overnight.
Hackers overrode settings on thousands of freezers, fridges and chilled cabinets, raising temperatures from as low as -27C to more than 50C.
The latest attacks have happened in Belgium, Estonia, Ireland, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Sweden.
Stock has needed to be thrown away having defrosted or damaged as a result of the massive heat injection, while shops have been forced to temporarily shut as water from the defrosting freezers has flooded aisles.
It comes one month after a similar attack in France, when 700 supermarkets were affected by the hack - leading freezer temperatures to rise up to 50C, causing fires and massive losses of stock.
Have British supermarket freezers been affected?
There have not been any reports of an attack affecting supermarkets in the UK, and the National Cyber Security Centre, part of GCHQ, said it was working with retailers to guard against the threat.
Who is behind the attack?
It is not clear who is behind the latest attacks, and no group has claimed responsibility.
It has not been reported that any supermarket has been given a financial demand or that any kind of political ultimatum has been made.
The hack could be a potential show of strength of what a foreign influence could do to a supply chain. Last week, North Korean hackers stole £3.5 billion in crypto savings from the online marketplace Binance.
Previously, Russian hackers have been blamed for interfering with elections and the European Union Referendum in the UK.