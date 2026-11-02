Shops in Europe are reeling after being forced to throw away thousands of pounds worth of chilled and frozen goods after hackers raised temperatures up to 50C

Freezers have been found to be blasting heat up to 50C due to the cyber attack. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By William Mata

Supermarkets across Europe have been left reeling after a cyber attack saw hackers gain control of freezers and raise temperatures overnight up to 50C.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hundreds of shops in several countries have been affected, although details remain scarce, with little clear motive or perpetrator. Here is what we know so far about the hack and how the UK has been impacted:

Supermarket staff have noted the rise of temperatures in freezers. Picture: AnnaStills/Alamy

What has happened and where? Cyber attackers are thought to have again taken control of freezers at hundreds of supermarkets across Europe, with store managers saying that temperatures soared overnight. Hackers overrode settings on thousands of freezers, fridges and chilled cabinets, raising temperatures from as low as -27C to more than 50C. The latest attacks have happened in Belgium, Estonia, Ireland, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Sweden. Stock has needed to be thrown away having defrosted or damaged as a result of the massive heat injection, while shops have been forced to temporarily shut as water from the defrosting freezers has flooded aisles. It comes one month after a similar attack in France, when 700 supermarkets were affected by the hack - leading freezer temperatures to rise up to 50C, causing fires and massive losses of stock.

Frozen goods are thrown away after the freezers were emptied at ICA Kvantum in Sjöbo, Sweden. Picture: TT News Agency/Alamy