Legislation to restrict supermarket sales of junk food has led to a "significant" reduction in purchases, according to the first ever independent analysis.

The research, which was carried out in England by the University of Leeds, estimates that two million fewer products high in fat, sugar or salt (HFSS) were sold per day after the new law took effect.

The team analysed 11.6 billion items sold in Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Asda.

Before the legislation was implemented, 20 out of every 100 items sold were HFSS products that fell within the scope of the legislation.

This number dropped to 19 after the legislation, which restricts the location of HFSS products within supermarkets in England as part of the UK Government's Childhood Obesity Strategy, was introduced in October 2022, the study found.

Nearly 2,000 shoppers were also surveyed to find out how the legislation was perceived and how it affected their shopping behaviour.

