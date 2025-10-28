As well as products getting smaller some of the nation's favourite treats are missing key ingredients as manufacturers find ways to cut costs

“Supermarkets must be more upfront about their prices so that it’s easy to see what the best value is.". Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

'Shrinkflation' is piling pressure on household grocery budgets, with coffee, toothpaste and even Gaviscon dwindling in product size, Which? has found.

The consumer group asked shoppers to share some of the worst examples of shrinkflation they had seen at the supermarket in recent months, finding that not only are products getting smaller but others are being downgraded with cheaper substitute ingredients. Among the examples was Aquafresh Complete Care Original Toothpaste, which increased in price from £1.30 for 100ml to £2 for 75ml at Tesco, Sainsbury's and Ocado, a 105% rise per 100ml. Bottles of Gaviscon Heartburn and Indigestion Liquid shrunk from 600ml to 500ml, while at Sainsbury's the price also stayed at £14, a 20% rise per 100ml. Which? also found that Sainsbury's Scottish Oats have shrunk from 1kg to 500g while the price increased from £1.25 to £2.10, a 236% rise per 100g. Read More: Average person’s life saw ‘no meaningful improvement’ over past year

Which? also found that Sainsbury’s Scottish Oats have shrunk from 1kg to 500g. Picture: Alamy

Nescafe Original Instant Coffee shrunk from 200g to 190g at Tesco, Morrisons and Asda, a rise of 5% per 100g. Shoppers reported many examples of whole chocolate bars missing from multipacks, as the cost of the confectionery's raw ingredients soar. In one example, Which? found KitKat Two-Finger Milk Chocolate Bar multipacks dropped from 21 bars to 18, while at Ocado the price also rose from £3.60 to £5.50, a jump of 53%. Shoppers planning to buy chocolate tubs for the festive season may notice lighter boxes this year, the watchdog warned. Quality Street chocolate tubs have been reduced from 600g to 550g, while the price for the smaller tub at Morrisons increased from £6 to £7 this year. Meanwhile, Cadbury's multipacks of Freddo and Fudge bars both dropped from five bars to four at Morrisons, Ocado and Tesco even though the price of £1.40 did not change. The Terry's chocolate orange ball toffee crunch price of £2 did not change but the size went from 152g to 145g at Tesco, a 5% increase. As well as products getting smaller, Which? also received reports of some of the nation's favourite treats missing key ingredients as manufacturers find ways to cut costs. Which? found a reduced amount of cocoa butter, now less than 20%, in White KitKats, meaning they can no longer be marketed as a white chocolate product. It follows McVitie's favourites including Penguin and Club bars now containing more palm oil and shea oil than cocoa, meaning they can no longer be lawfully sold as a chocolate biscuit. McVitie's white digestives do not contain any cocoa butter at all and so can also not be marketed as a white chocolate biscuit. Which? Retail editor Reena Sewraz said: "Households are already under immense financial pressure with food bills inching up and the expense of Christmas looming on the horizon, so it can feel especially sneaky when manufacturers quietly reduce pack sizes or downgrade key ingredients. "Supermarkets must be more upfront about their prices so that it's easy to see what the best value is. "This includes ensuring that their unit pricing is prominent, legible and consistent in-store and online to help customers easily compare costs across different brands and sizes of packaging - that way shoppers can be more confident they're getting the best value."

Cadbury’s multipacks of Freddo and Fudge bars both dropped from five bars to four at Morrisons, Ocado and Tesco even though the price of £1.40 did not change. Picture: Alamy