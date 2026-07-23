Graham's, a family farming and dairy business based in Scotland, has apologised for the issue and said no other products were affected

Graham’s Family Dairy has recalled its semi-skimmed milk with an expiry date of 31 July 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Supermarkets have issued an urgent “do not consume” warning over fears a popular brand of milk is laced with penicillin.

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Graham’s Family Dairy has recalled its semi-skimmed milk with an expiry date of 31 July 2026 after veterinary medicines including antibiotics were discovered in the product. Shoppers have been told not to consume the product and to return it to the place where they brought it, where they will be eligible for a full refund. The Food Standards Agency said the milk had been recalled due to the "“presence of veterinary medicines”. It warned that it may pose a health risk for people with an allergy to antibiotics, including penicillin. Read more: The country is under threat so why are British politicians being protected by supermarket security guards? Read more: Milka guilty of 'cheating' customers in 'shrinkflation' move after reducing thickness of chocolate by 1mm - despite keeping original packaging

Graham's, a family farming and dairy business based in Scotland, has apologised for the issue and promised that no other products were affected. Picture: Alamy

The agency specified the warning applied only to England and Scotland. It said in a risk statement: "The presence of veterinary medicines, including antibiotics in the product may make it unsafe to consume and may be a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to antibiotics (penicillin)." Graham's, a family farming and dairy business based in Scotland, has apologised for the issue and promised that no other products were affected. In a statement, the dairy company said: “At Grahams Family Dairy we believe that the quality of our products and the safety of our consumers is paramount.

The Food Standards Agency said the milk had been recalled due to the "“presence of veterinary medicines" including penicillin . Picture: Alamy