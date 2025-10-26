By Flaminia Luck

Bosses of the UK's biggest supermarkets are urging the Chancellor to exempt shops from a new business rates surtax, warning that shoppers will bear the brunt of higher costs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A letter, organised by industry group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and addressed to Rachel Reeves, argues that limiting the tax burden on grocers would help tackle food inflation. It has been signed by UK executives and directors at Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Asda, Iceland, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons and Waitrose. The BRC said it is concerned that large shops could see their business rates rise if they are included in the Government's new surtax for properties with a rateable value over £500,000. This is expected to cover discounts for smaller high-street firms, which will be subject to reduced business rates under the Government's plans. The plans are set to be confirmed in next month's autumn Budget statement and would come into effect from next April.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

In the letter, the supermarket bosses say that their "ability to absorb additional costs is diminishing". It reads: "If the industry faces higher taxes in the coming Budget - such as being included in the new surtax on business rates - our ability to deliver value for our customers will become even more challenging and it will be households who inevitably feel the impact. Read more: Tragedy as Brit tourist plunges to his death after fall from hotel balcony Read more: Supermarkets urge Chancellor to scrap new business rates tax as they warn shoppers will pay the price "Given the costs currently falling on the industry, including from the last budget, high food inflation is likely to persist into 2026. "This is not something that we would want to see prolonged by any measure in the Budget.