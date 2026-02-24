Supermarkets have resorted to locking chocolate bars in security containers as part of measures to thwart shoplifters.

Chocolate has now become one of many high-value items being stolen to order as part of a crime wave, according to retailers.

Chocolate is being “sold on by criminals and are now being targeted more frequently by prolific offenders," the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) said.

In one crime shared by Wiltshire Police, a man was seen dragging an entire shelf of chocolate out of a shop.

Last year, a man was arrested by Cambridgeshire Police while wearing a coat stuffed with Cadbury’s Creme Eggs.

Read more: BBC executive apologises to staff after 'distressing' Tourette's racial slur not edited out of pre-recorded BAFTA broadcast

Read more: UK hits Russia with largest wave of sanctions yet on fourth anniversary of Putin's war in Ukraine