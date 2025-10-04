Supermodel Caprice Bourret has warned over the use of weight loss drugs after suffering side effects.

Caprice, 53, gained weight last year - going up from a size eight to a size 12.

She said she gained 20lbs after easing off her health regime and enjoying chocolates and red wine.

But as she gained weight, she said she struggled with heart palpitations and getting out of breath going upstairs.

So she revealed she decided to micro-dose Mounjaro to help her lose five pounds in two months - but she suffered troubling side effects which caused her to go off the drug.

She said: “It was awful. I got sick to my stomach. I got dizzy and lightheaded, but I kept persisting because I needed to lose the weight.

“I continued for two months, mainly because there was all this research about the benefits for cardiovascular health.”

She said she lost all cravings for food after struggling with nausea and so reverted to a traditional calorie cutting diet to help her lose the remaining weight.

She added: "When you take [these drugs] for a long time your skin changes and loosens. I've seen it with my friends. You think you are going to avoid it but you don't.”