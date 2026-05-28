Abusali Rahman admitted 21 offences at Bolton Crown Court

Abusali Rahman, who worked at schools across the North West, admitted 21 offences at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday. Picture: GMP

By Alex Storey

A former teacher is facing prison after admitting aking more than 100 upskirt photos of pupils.

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Abusali Rahman, who worked as a supply across the North West, admitted 21 offences at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday. The 36-year-old was arrested in June 2025 after a parent raised concerns when an image of their child in school uniform was circulated on social media. Recorder Geoffrey Lowe told Rahman, a British national of Bangladeshi ethnicity from Salford, that he will be sentenced in September and told him it was a "complex case". Read more: Bled to death in handcuffs: Police apologise for treating stabbed student as racist while he lay dying after being attacked with 21cm sword Read more: Dad of boy with Tourette's slams British Airways as family refused flight after he shouted 'bomb'

Rahman admitted the offences at Bolton Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Speaking outside court, Detective Sergeant Simon France said: "We first received reports of Abusali Rahman’s suspected offending in March 2025 and he was arrested in June that year. "The offences are alleged to have taken place in several secondary schools across the North West between December 2023 and 2025. "The officers and staff working on this investigation, including our victim identification team, have put everything into building a case against Rahman and bringing the charges against him. "This included our digital investigation unit which has analysed around 1,000 images over the past year." He said police had been in contact with all the schools Rahman had worked in since he became a qualified teacher in 2023.

Rahman is being remanded at HMP Altcourse. Picture: Alamy

Appearing via videolink from custody, Rahman pleaded guilty to 12 counts of taking indecent photographs of children by upskirting, four counts of publishing an obscene article, three counts of making indecent photographs of children, one count of voyeurism and one count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child. Alex Mann, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: "This was a horrifying case involving an abuse of trust that affected multiple young victims. "Rahman fell well below the standards expected of his role – first by sharing sexualised deepfake images online, before escalating to upskirting and voyeurism offences. "Following a comprehensive GMP investigation, prosecutors were able to piece together a compelling case that left the defendant with little choice but admit his crimes.