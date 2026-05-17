Public support for defence spending too 'politically fragile', researchers warn
A poll found that while almost half of voters supported higher defence spending, just 10% ranked defence among the most important issues facing the UK
Public support for defence spending is "politically fragile"and must be strengthened if Britain is to withstand global threats, a left-wing think tank has urged.
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A report by the Good Growth Foundation has warned the Government needs to do more to boost public support of defence spending in an increasingly dangerous world.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is expected to approve an £18 billion increase in defence spending, ending a months-long delay to the defence investment plan.
Ministers should do more to help British companies to get defence contracts, and must ensure foreign firms reinvest into the UK to create jobs, the report said.
A poll carried out by the left-leaning think tank found that while 46% voters supported higher defence spending, just 10% ranked defence and national security among the most important issues facing the UK .
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The think tank’s director, Praful Nargund, said wars in Ukraine and the Middle East were a "reminder that defence and security never go away and that our defence programme must be built to endure."
He added: “Most voters support higher defence spending, but when there is a trade-off with essential public services like the NHS, it quickly falls down the pecking order.
"That makes Britain’s defence settlement politically fragile – and in an increasingly dangerous world, fragile is not good enough.
“Defence isn’t just about protection abroad. It’s about building resilience at home. That is the settlement this report sets out to make.”
The report proposed a series of steps the Government could take to do to boost public support for defence spending.
This included a new “Defence Bank” which would help small and medium sized businesses compete with large multinationals to access lucrative defence contracts.
Large companies should meanwhile be held to account with a “behavioural scorecard” ranking how they treat smaller competitors.
Ministers should also ensure Britain sees economic returns from foreign defence contractors, by requiring those who win deals worth more than £20 million to reinvest half of the contract’s value back into the UK, helping to create good jobs, and strengthening the country’s industrial capabilities.