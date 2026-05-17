A poll found that while almost half of voters supported higher defence spending, just 10% ranked defence among the most important issues facing the UK

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to approve an £18 billion increase in defence spending,. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Public support for defence spending is "politically fragile"and must be strengthened if Britain is to withstand global threats, a left-wing think tank has urged.

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The think tank’s director, Praful Nargund, said wars in Ukraine and the Middle East were a "reminder that defence and security never go away and that our defence programme must be built to endure." He added: “Most voters support higher defence spending, but when there is a trade-off with essential public services like the NHS, it quickly falls down the pecking order. "That makes Britain’s defence settlement politically fragile – and in an increasingly dangerous world, fragile is not good enough. “Defence isn’t just about protection abroad. It’s about building resilience at home. That is the settlement this report sets out to make.”

The UK’s HMS Dragon was forced to dock in the Mediterranean after suffering a technical issue during its mission to protect Britain’s air bases in Cyprus amid the Iran war. Picture: Alamy