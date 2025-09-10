Support for monarchy at record low, survey shows ahead of Trump state visit. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Support for the monarchy has hit a record low although more than half of people favour keeping the royals over an elected head of state, according to new research.

The proportion of people believing it is important to keep the monarchy has fallen from 86%, when the question was first asked in 1983 for the British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey, to 51% in 2024. This is the lowest level of support recorded since the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) began tracking public opinion some 40 years ago. The survey findings come ahead of the state visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK. The King will host the US leader at Windsor Castle from September 17-19, when Mr Trump will be feted with a ceremonial welcome and a state banquet. The trip will be Mr Trump’s second state visit to the UK, an unprecedented gesture for a US president. Read more: Hosting Trump while fire crews are stretched to a breaking point is unforgivable Read more: Harry and Charles reunite after more than a year - but meeting over in less than an hour

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania. Picture: Alamy

According to the latest polling by NatCen, around one in three (31%) felt the monarchy was not important when asked last year, up from one in 10 in 1983. Some 15% now say they support the abolition of the monarchy, up from just 3% in 1983. In a new question, survey participants were asked to choose between keeping the monarchy or replacing it with an elected head of state. More than half (58%) said they favoured retaining the monarchy, with 38% saying they would prefer an elected head of state. The results also showed younger people were more likely to favour an elected head of state, and that keeping the monarchy was a stance strongest among supporters of the Conservative and Reform UK parties (82% and 77% respectively).

Levels of support for monarch or head of state. Picture: PA Graphics