When the country's top court questions the clarity of communications, it's clear we have a problem with plain-speaking legal language in financial services.

Handing down judgment in the landmark motor finance commissions case of Johnson v FirstRand Bank Ltd on Friday 1 August, the Supreme Court questioned the extent to which a lender could expect a customer to understand legal documents.

While much of the post-judgment analysis to date has focused on the court’s rejection of bribery and fiduciary duty claims, this felt like a watershed moment for customer communications.

Plain-speaking language isn’t just better for customers. It will become increasingly important for firms to legally protect themselves from future claims.

The judgment also adds further weight to the requirement on regulated firms to take steps to consider customer understanding, which was recently enshrined in the Consumer Understanding Obligation within the FCA’s Consumer Duty.

The Supreme Court's scrutiny

"Mr Johnson was commercially unsophisticated and it must be questionable to what extent a lender could reasonably expect a customer to have read and understood the detail of such documents.”

This highlights a wider issue regarding consumer accessibility within financial services. Working with Plain Numbers and the University of Nottingham, Browne Jacobson tested real-world insurance policies and customer-facing communications, measuring whether people actually understood what they're buying.

The results should concern regulated firms: many of the documents we tested could only be meaningfully understood by 13.4% of UK adults. Additionally, studies with large numbers of real customers revealed that, in many cases, customers understood less than half of the key information in communications from financial services firms.

It doesn’t need to be this way. Academic and customer research shows that we can significantly improve the readability of customer-facing documentation to improve comprehension.

For example, it was possible to reduce the reading age of some insurance policies by 10 years from doctorate level to that of a Year 8 pupil (a 12 to 13-year-old). This increased the estimated proportion of the UK population that could understand the policy by some 75%, from 13.4% to 89% (an increase of 40.4 million people). Testing with real customers also revealed statistically significant improvements in actual understanding of key information in regulated communications.

That's the difference between shutting out large segments of your market and welcoming them in. When you write communications in plain English, you're removing a massive barrier between your business and four out of every five potential customers. You are also reducing uncertainty which, as demonstrated by the Johnson ruling, can have significant legal implications.

What’s next?

This judgment has implications beyond motor finance. Any sector relying on consumer contracts, from insurance and banking to anything else with a commission basis, should be reassessing its documentation.

The Supreme Court ruling shows us that undisclosed, elevated commissions and a lack of transparency may still trigger findings of unfairness under Section 140 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 (CCA).

So, while the motor finance headline claim has fallen away, the door remains ajar for more claims in the future, and consumers may still pursue claims on this narrower basis.