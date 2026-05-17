The National Crime Agency was involved in 300 arrests both in the UK and overseas in the year to April 2026 - a rise from 190 the year before

The agency was involved in 300 arrests both in the UK and overseas in the year to April 2026 - a rise from 190 the year before. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Arrests for offences linked to people smuggling surged by 55% last year after a crackdown on organised immigration crime.

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The National Crime Agency was involved in 300 arrests both in the UK and overseas in the year to April 2026 - a rise from 190 the year before. It credited the rise to an increase in the number of officers working to focus only on organised immigration crime. In 2025/26 some 59 people were convicted of organised immigration crime offences in UK courts following NCA investigations. This includes UK-based people smuggler Ahmed Ebid, who was jailed for 25 years in May last year after running a £12 million illegal boat crossing operation. Read more: Shabana Mahmood's migration plans to pay migrant families £40k to leave and make refugee status temporary sparks Labour backlash Read more: ECHR members to agree new interpretation of laws for tackling illegal migration

The Home Secretary recently signed a deal with French authorities to curb Channel small boat crossings . Picture: Getty

NCA director general operations, Rob Jones, said: “The NCA’s role is to target the organised gangs behind people smuggling, and we use our full range of law enforcement tactics to disrupt and dismantle networks wherever they operate, preventing harm to those they exploit for profit, protecting lives and the UK’s border security. “Tackling organised immigration crime remains a top priority for the NCA, and we are putting more resource into targeting the criminal networks behind it than ever before. “We are also taking the fight against the gangs outside of Europe to locations like Iraq and Libya, targeting criminal networks who are operating in locations where they previously thought themselves untouchable.” Egyptian-born Ebid helped organise the movement of thousands migrants on boat crossings from North Africa into Europe

In 2025/26 some 59 people were convicted of organised immigration crime offences in UK courts following NCA investigations. . Picture: Getty

Turkish national Adem Savas was also sentenced to 11 years in prison in January 2026 after an investigation involving the NCA and Belgian authorities. It was reported that the NCA believed that in 2023, Savas supplied equipment used in around half of all Channel crossings, making him the agency’s most wanted man as a key player in European people smuggling circles. In January and February this year, the NCA arrested six people for people smuggling offences after a lorry containing 23 people was stopped at Dover port in Kent. In March, NCA officers took part in an operation in Germany that saw four people arrested as part of an operation targeting another network supplying equipment to small boat gangs.

Mr Jones added: “As these cases show, we aim to target people smuggling organised crime groups at every step of the route, in source countries, in transit countries, near the UK border in France and Belgium, and those operating inside the UK itself. “We know our activity is having an impact, we are having a disruptive effect on OCGs, and we are making the UK a more difficult place for them to target.” Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris, said: “This Government is delivering the biggest crackdown on people smuggling ever seen.