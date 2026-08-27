Two people have died from the ongoing bacterial outbreak, which is believed to be linked to eggs served in restaurants

Two people have died from the ongoing bacterial outbreak, which is believed to be linked to imported eggs. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Nearly 500 people have fallen ill with salmonella amid an ongoing outbreak linked to imported eggs.

The ongoing outbreak involves several genetically similar clusters called t5.9411, t0.24068 and t5.9765. Picture: Alamy

Cases have been linked to small and independent cafés, Asian restaurants and takeaway joints, The Telegraph reported. The UKSHA said the risk to the general public "remains low" but warned that young children, pregnant women and the elderly faced heightened risk. The Food Standards Agency stressed that people should only eat eggs that have been thoroughly cooked and handled hygienically. Salmonella is a bacterial infection which can be found in raw or undercooked meat, raw eggs and unpasteurised dairy. Symptoms include stomach cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting and fever which usually develop between 12 and 72 hours after infection.

Backyard Egg Laying Chicken Portrait Sustainable Farming Homesteading. Picture: Alamy

The ongoing outbreak involves several genetically similar clusters called t5.9411, t0.24068 and t5.9765. The majority of cases have been recorded in recent weeks but some date back to August 2025. Most poisonings have been in England, with many in London, Yorkshire and Humber. A small number of cases have also been reported in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The majority of cases have been recorded in recent weeks but some date back to August 2025. Picture: Alamy

Hannah Charles, Lead Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: We continue to work with the Food Standards Agency and other public health agencies to investigate these Salmonella clusters in the UK. "It’s important to emphasise that the overall risk to the general public remains low. In England, all Salmonella samples from patients presenting to hospitals or primary care undergo Whole Genome Sequencing, which provides a good understanding of the emergence of new outbreaks. "Our investigation to date indicates a link to imported eggs, however this investigation remains ongoing. We will continue to follow up cases and investigate any further common sources if they come to light."