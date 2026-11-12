“It feels like a punch in the face” says victim, after learning her attacker might get to walk free, under loophole that will soon become law

Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month Warning: article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault

By Benji Hyer, South of England Reporter

A woman who was sexually assaulted in an NHS hospital says she is “shocked” to learn that her abuser is due to be let out of prison even earlier than expected.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

‘Liz’ – whose name we've changed to protect her identity – was molested by her surgeon just 24 hours after undergoing a back operation. “I was physically unable to move due to the procedure, so I couldn’t fight him off,” she told LBC. “I just had to lay there and take it. There was nothing I could do to stop him. I was degraded and abused whilst vulnerable, incapacitated, frightened and alone.” The incident took place at a London hospital in 2021. The doctor, originally from Jordan, was convicted of ‘sexual assault by penetration’ in July 2025 and was handed a 7-year sentence in November 2025. As previously reported by LBC, he was deemed eligible for early release under the government’s controversial Early Release Scheme, which would have seen him let out in January 2029, despite the government vowing to keep most serious sexual offenders locked up. Read more: Victims ‘forced to relocate’ out of fear of early release prisoners, as Manchester police chief says more than a fifth have reoffended one month on Read more: Hundreds more prisoners walk free from jail in latest phase of early release scheme However, Liz has now been informed that because her former surgeon is a foreign national, under a separate programme – known as the Early Removal Scheme – he can be ‘released or removed from the UK’ as early as 22nd December 2026. Liz’s Victim Liaison Officer says she recognises that “this information may be difficult to process, particularly given the conflicting information that has been provided.” “I’m only just getting over what happened in court, and the news that he was going to be released early,” Liz added. “I’m still not over that. Now I’m having to get over that he might get to head home on a plane, even sooner. It blows my mind.”

Prisoners are walking free from jail as the latest wave of releases takes place under the policy of the controversially expanded programme to free up spaces in prisons came into force on October 1. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

‘A mockery of justice’ The Early Removal Scheme is a policy that allows foreign prisoners serving sentences in England and Wales to be removed and deported well before their scheduled release date. Prisoners become eligible once they serve at least 30% of their requisite custodial sentence, or up to 4 years before the earliest point of their release. In Liz’s case, her attacker’s requisite custodial sentence was reduced to half of his 7-year sentence under the Early Release Scheme. It means he becomes eligible for early removal just over a year after being sentenced. Home Office guidance suggests that a prisoner can be exempt or excluded from the Early Removal Scheme if there are “serious concerns for public safety if the person is released early.” And Liz’s abuser could try to contest the deportation. But in many cases, prisoners deported under the scheme get to walk completely free as soon as they arrive in their home country. “It feels like a punch in the face,” Liz told us. “Everything has been a bit of a surprise, and not a pleasant surprise. It's laughable. It makes a mockery of the justice system.”

The Early Removal Scheme is a policy that allows foreign prisoners serving sentences in England and Wales to be removed and deported well before their scheduled release date. Picture: Russell Hart/Alamy

‘A vile crime’ The government says it uses the scheme to reduce prison overcrowding, lower taxpayer costs and deport foreign offenders early. It successfully removed more than 3,000 people through the scheme in the year up to July 2026, a 20% increase compared with the same period 12 months prior. Housing an inmate in a British jail costs an average of £54,000 per year. With roughly 10,500 foreign national offenders occupying about 12% of the UK prison estate, the total annual bill to hold them sits at £567 million. By contrast, forcefully deporting a foreign criminal usually only costs around £49,000 per prisoner. But Liz argues that despite this, her offender should still serve his time in this country. “I'm a taxpayer. I don't want to be paying for foreign criminals to sit and languish in our prisons. Yet at the same time, you've got to consider that every person who's sat behind bars right now is there for a reason, and that there might be someone who's the victim of that person and deserves to have their voice heard. Let me feel like what I went through was important.” “This isn't about vengeance or anything. This is about me feeling safe. What prevents him re-entering the country through illegal routes anyway? There are people coming over on boats and we don't have a clue who they are. Who's to say he doesn't try that?” A government spokesperson has confirmed to LBC that “once deported, offenders are barred from ever returning to the UK” and that those to return illegally will be sent to prison to serve the remainder of their sentence behind bars. The spokesperson also said: “we extend our deepest sympathy to the victim of this vile crime” and that “deportation is a punishment.”

Housing an inmate in a British jail costs an average of £54,000 per year. Picture: A.P.S. (UK)/Alamy