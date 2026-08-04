A foreign doctor who botched an operation so badly it was described as “not compatible with life” has been struck off the medical register.

The patient was left in “uncontrollable pain” and could have died but for another surgeon correcting the error in a second operation, the misconduct hearing of the MPTS, sitting in Manchester, was told.

It meant the contents of the patient’s bowel, leaving his stomach, were re-deposited back into his stomach through a circular “closed loop”, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) heard.

Dr Yasser Adly Abdel Rahman, an NHS locum surgeon, carried out the emergency bowel procedure on a young man but botched the operation.

Dr Rahman at no time considered that something may have gone wrong surgically, the tribunal heard, despite the patient’s parents and other medics expressing concerns.

A former consultant general and colorectal surgeon, acting as the General Medical Council’s expert witness, said the procedure carried out by Dr Rahman was “not known to man” and his error “as bad as it gets”.

Dr Rahman, who qualified in 1993 from Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt, did not attend the hearing and was not legally represented.

He claimed he had been made a “scapegoat” after a “witch hunt” following the operation, carried out at the Royal Oldham Hospital, where he was working as a locum on August 25, 2020.

The MPTS imposed an order restricting his work as a doctor in July of the following year, but Dr Rahman broke the conditions of the order as he then applied for and secured a job as a locum at Affidea Express Care Clinic in Ireland in February 2022, the tribunal found.

This breach of the order imposed on his work was an “aggravating” feature, the tribunal ruled, to already “significant” errors in surgery and post-op care, the hearing was told.

The tribunal concluded in a ruling last month that Dr Rahman’s misconduct was “fundamentally incompatible with continued registration” and erased him from the medical register, allowing him to work as a doctor.