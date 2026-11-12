Israel's military said it targeted a senior Hamas commander and accused the militants of using the hospital complex to plan attacks, which the group denied.

A Palestinian man inspects damage inside a building at Nasser Hospital following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

At least six people, including a surgeon and a teenage boy, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on southern Gaza's main hospital overnight.

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The strike hit a building containing surgery wards at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the latest Israeli attack to undermine a year-old ceasefire in the territory. Israel's military said it targeted a senior Hamas commander and accused the militants of using the hospital complex to plan attacks, which the group denied. Medics and witnesses said two missiles crashed through the roof of the five-storey building, causing extensive damage. The surgery department, which serves half of Gaza's two million people, was knocked out of service. Twenty others were wounded. US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, which oversees the ceasefire agreement and a broader peace plan, called on both Israel and Hamas to honour the deal, in a rare response to an individual attack. Read more: Israel’s blockade of aid into flood-hit Gaza branded as 'shameful' - as £5m boost announced Read more: Israel's president gives opposition leader Eisenkot mandate to form government

A hospital staff member salvages medical equipment from a damaged area inside Nasser Hospital. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

Ayman Abu Obeid, a doctor who was injured in the attack, said he was on an overnight shift in the hospital when an explosion ripped through the room where he and others were sleeping. "All of a sudden the world turned upside down. It went dark all at once," he said from a hospital bed. Near him, piles of mangled furniture and medical equipment could be seen covered in dust from blown-out concrete. Torn wires hung down from the ceiling. Among those killed was Rezik Abushira, a surgeon who was featured in a 2026 documentary, "American Doctor", working alongside three visiting US doctors who help provide medical care for Palestinians in Gaza. The dead also included a 13-year-old boy, according to Gaza's education ministry. Four more Palestinians were killed later on Thursday in separate incidents. Two were killed and several wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a car in Gaza City, and one other person was killed by Israeli gunfire in central Gaza's Bureij refugee camp, medics said, taking Thursday's death toll to at least ten. The fourth person was killed in an airstrike near a cemetery in Jabalia, north of the enclave. Commenting on the vehicle strike, the Israeli military said it hit a Hamas militant without giving further details. It did not comment on the two other incidents.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying it targeted ''a senior Hamas terrorist and additional terrorists from Hamas's military wing'' operating from the hospital. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

In a statement on the hospital strike, Israel's military said it targeted a person named Muhammad Abu Ismail, describing him as "the commander of Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade". The military said he and other militants "were hiding inside the Nasser Hospital". The military accused the militants of "turning the Nasser Hospital compound into a headquarters and operating from there". Hamas rejected the military's claim that it had used the hospital as a base for operations. It did not immediately provide comment on whether a leader from the group had been targeted, injured or killed in the strike. Since the start of the Gaza war, Israel's military has struck the Nasser Hospital complex at least seven times, hospital officials say.

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a car in Gaza City, Palestine, on November 12, 2026. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty