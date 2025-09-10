Three-quarters of GPs have reported caring for patients who needed additional support after surgical tourism in the last year.

Patients also sought help after having liposuction, tummy tuck and other cosmetic procedures.

Gastric bypass and other bariatric surgery were most commonly seen, according to medics who responded to the survey by Pulse and Nursing In Practice.

A survey of 500 nurses who work in GP surgeries found that a similar proportion had helped patients with health issues as a result of seeking care abroad.

Two-in-five (43%) had helped at least one patient, with a further 28% seeing between two and nine patients, according to a poll of more than 1,000 GPs.

A new poll found that one in 20 (5%) UK family doctors had seen at least 10 patients who had suffered health problems as a result of a surgical or cosmetic procedure carried out abroad.

A GP based in the north-west of England said: “I have seen at least two-to-three patients a year with post-overseas surgery complications.

“Breast issues usually were concerned with infection or wound dehiscence but sometimes asymmetry and implant issues.

“I had a gastric band patient who ended up in ICU vomiting, with severe electrolyte disturbance. These were the worrying ones – no supplements, no follow-up bloods, no discharge letters or plans.”

Pulse reported that many of the GPs surveyed said their patients had gone to Turkey for their procedure.

Medics reported that their patients had sought care abroad due to NHS waiting times and eligibility for treatment.

There have been reports that some patients have received substandard treatment after going abroad for treatment – with some people dying due to poor care.

Earlier this year, a coroner issued a stark warning to Brits about the “dangers” of travelling to Turkey for cosmetic surgery.

A prevention of future deaths report by assistant coroner for Rutland and North Leicestershire, Isobel Thistlethwaite, details how Anne Towlson, 58, had travelled to Turkey in April 2024 where she underwent a pre-planned tummy tuck and liposuction.

When she arrived at the Green Park Hospital in Pendic, Istanbul, she was told she could have an arm-tuck surgery as well, and agreed to the procedure in a “last-minute decision”, her inquest heard.

In the days before she died, Mrs Towlson sent the Istanbul hospital that carried out the surgery a video of her “weeping and swollen” arm and was told it would be shown to a doctor – but she did not receive any help.

She was found dead at home with open wounds to her armpits and triceps, having complained that her arm was “killing her” days earlier.

Ms Thistlethwaite said: “British citizens are travelling abroad for significant and serious surgical operations with seemingly little in the way of follow-up and no way to return easily to the operating hospital if they encounter complications once they are back in the UK.

“This is not only dangerous but could place a significant burden on the NHS.”