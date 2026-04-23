The investigation by Surrey Police saw the woman in her 20s claim she had been sexually assaulted by migrants, with locals taking to the streets of the town in protest

Epsom protesters arrested after demonstrations over alleged rape. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A police investigation into the alleged rape of a woman outside a church in Epsom is set to be closed after Surrey Police confirmed that “no sexual offence occurred”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Surrey Police confirmed on Thursday that an investigation into reports that a woman was sexually assaulted in the up-market Surrey town was set to be closed after the allegation led to widespread public disorder. Protesters gathered in the Surrey town on Monday evening amid heightened public anger after police failed to release the ethnicity of suspects following the alleged rape. Now, the force has said that although a thorough investigation took place that included "extensive examination of CCTV footage of the woman’s movements, house to house enquiries, interviewing witnesses and forensic tests," they added: "no sexual offence occurred". Four people were arrested earlier this week after Epsom residents clashed with police on the town's streets following the alleged gang rape of a woman outside a church. Officers said the protest “escalated to public disorder”, with eggs and beer cans being thrown and a person appeared to try to climb on top of a police van. Read more: Rapist jailed for life after deliberately infecting sexual partners as young as 15-years-old with HIV Read more: Home Secretary says French migrant deal is 'good value for money' as beachside police 'riot squad' unveiled

Epsom protest over alleged rape allegations and arrests of protestors. Picture: Alamy

Surrey Police have now confirmed that the case into the assault is to be closed, adding: "We can conclude that no sexual offence occurred on this occasion, and we are closing the investigation." Police initially said that the alleged rape took place between 2am and 4am on Saturday after the victim left Labyrinth nightclub in Epsom. The victim had claimed that a number of men approached the woman outside Epsom Methodist Church on Ashley Road, where the rape was said to have taken place. In a statement on Thursday the force said: "What has become clear is that a woman in her 20s during a night out in Epsom, sustained an accidental head injury prior to making a confused report. "The woman involved has given us permission to share this information with you and she continues to be supported by relevant services." The force reiterated that it takes "every report of sexual offending seriously, and any such report is treated with sensitivity." "To do this, it is imperative that the appropriate time is allowed to complete a thorough investigation and support is given to the complainant to progress enquiries at their own pace. This limits what information we are able to release publicly," the force added.

Epsom protest over alleged incident and arrests of protestors - as Surrey Police close their investigation. Picture: Alamy