A carpenter from Surrey has been found guilty of murdering his wife in a rare re-trial, eight years after being acquitted.

Rhodes had originally claimed that Dawn had attacked him first and had inflicted knife wounds on him and a child at their home in Redhill, Surrey.

This new evidence led to a successful application to the Court of Appeal under the double jeopardy law introduced in 2003 to re-try Rhodes for the murder of his wife Dawn in June 2016.

But their child - who was under 10 years old at the time - has since come forward with information.

The new evidence showed that Rhodes had planned to kill Dawn and had manipulated their child into helping him.

The child told Dawn to close her eyes and hold her hands out, like she was going to receive a surprise.

The child then left the room and Rhodes attacked her, making the child inflict wounds on him, which they were unable to do, meaning Rhodes had to inflict some of the injuries on himself.

Libby Clark from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The new evidence that came from the child witness was profoundly shocking and showed just how much careful planning Robert Rhodes had put into murdering his wife.

“He exploited a young child before the murder, explaining his plan to cover up the truth and make it appear as if Dawn had attacked him, so that he could claim that he acted in self-defence. This included Rhodes inflicting injuries on the young child’s arm.

“He continued with his web of lies over the intervening years. It is thanks to the immense bravery of the child in coming forward to explain exactly what happened that night that Robert Rhodes has finally been brought to justice for the murder of Dawn, something he mistakenly thought he could get away with.

“None of us can even begin to imagine what Rhodes has put the child through over a period of many years. Now though, as a result of their evidence, Dawn can now be remembered by everyone in the right way – as a victim of her violent partner.”