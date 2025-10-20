Fiona Goddard was part of the victims' survivor liasion panel before

Fiona Goddard stepped down from the liaison panel on Monday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

A survivor sitting on the National Inquiry panel looking into grooming gangs has resigned citing a 'toxic' culture and broken trust.

Fiona Goddard, who was abused by an organised street gang in Bradford, stepped down from the inquiry on Monday. She had been enlisted to sit on the victims survivor liasion panel but opposed the two potential candidates shortlisted to become the chair, one of who is reportedly former police chief Jim Gamble and the other social worker Annie Hudson. In her resignation letter, seen by Sky News, Ms Goddard said they come from the two industries who "contributed most" to the cover-up of abuse against children.

Sir Keir Starmer announced the inquiry in the summer. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer announced a full national statutory inquiry into the gangs in the summer, covering England and Wales. In an email, Ms Goddard wrote: "One has a background in police and the other, a social worker. "The very two services that contributed most to the cover-up of the national mass rape and trafficking of children. "This is a disturbing conflict of interest, and I fear the lack of trust in services from years of failings and corruption will have a negative impact in survivor engagement with this inquiry."

Ms Goddard cited a 'toxic culture' and 'broken trust'. Picture: Alamy

Ms Goddard was one of two girls abused in 2008 by a gang of men mainly of Pakistani origin and waived her legal right to lifelong anonymity. In 2019, nine men were found guilty of offences including rape and inciting child prostitution after a trial lasting more than six weeks. Her e-mail added: "I'm further concerned by the condescending and controlling language used towards survivors throughout this process who have had to fight every day just to be believed, and I think they deserve more respect than they have received."