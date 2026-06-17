The education secretary described the practice in England as a "shameful period" in the country's history

Bridget Phillipson said victims of the historic scandal would get a "full apology on behalf of the state". Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Survivors of the forced adoption scandal described as a "shameful period" in the country's history will finally be issued a full apology from the government.

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MPs in Westminster have long been pressured to say sorry after an estimated 185,000 children were taken from unmarried mothers and adopted between 1949 and 1976 in England and Wales. Pregnant women and girls were sent away to homes run by the church and state, and had their babies put up for adoption, often because their parents were so embarrassed by their pregnancy. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson confirmed on Wednesday that the victims would get a "full apology on behalf of the state". Ms Phillipson described the historical practice as a "shameful period" in the country’s history. Read more: Starmer backs Burnham for by-election victory insisting he'll have a 'big role in Government' Read more: Rachel Reeves to pledge ‘fastest AI adoption in G7’ and deeper ties with EU

Protesters calling for a government apology. Picture: Getty

She told the Education Committee: "I know that you and the committee will want to hear that this government will very soon be making a full apology on behalf of the state to all of those affected by historic forced adoption in England. "The Prime Minister will have more to say on this shameful period in our history, reflecting the gravity of what has happened. "But here and now, let me say to all of those affected, you will get the apology that you so profoundly deserve." The committee have long called for an apology to be made by the government to survivors as a step towards giving them "peace". A report by the UK Government’s Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) in 2022 recommended ministers apologise to unmarried women who were "railroaded" into unwanted adoptions.

Forced adoption protest in Parliament Square, London. Organised by adoptee advocate Zara Phillips and supported by the Movement for an Adoption Apology. Picture: Getty

Responding to the report in 2023, the then-Conservative government said while it was sorry "on behalf of society" for the way the women had been treated, it did not think a formal apology appropriate "since the state did not actively support these practices". However, Education Minister Josh MacAlister said he accepted "the state had a role" earlier this year. Mr MacAlister said the practice "went on for decades, forcibly removing children from these women in homes that were sometimes run by the state". He added it had "enabled and overseen by social workers employed by the state, and social attitudes that were reinforced by practices that carried on for many years".

Children's Minister Josh MacAlister accepted "the state had a role". Picture: Alamy

A report by the committee published in March said an apology should cover a wider period "as we have received clear evidence that the practices associated with forced adoptions happened before 1949 and continued after the introduction of the Adoption Act 1976". That report also called for improved access to records for adoptees and mothers, and access to trauma‑informed support for those navigating contact and reunion with their families. They said: "This learning should inform a UK approach that avoids symbolic or incomplete action and instead delivers a comprehensive, fully-resourced, survivor-led response." MPs noted that the Irish Government had, in 2022, legislated to offer financial redress to eligible survivors of mother and baby institutions, while in Northern Ireland a redress payment scheme for survivors had been recommended a year earlier.

Caroline Voaden, member of the Education Select Committee, said it was a relief that the government were "finally doing something about it". Picture: Alamy