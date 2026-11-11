A survivor of grooming gangs has warned Scotland's long-awaited public inquiry must hold those responsible for failing vulnerable children to account.

Holly Alex has raised her concerns regarding the inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Scotland. Picture: Handout

By Gina Davidson

A woman who was groomed and sexually exploited while in care has warned Scotland's grooming gangs inquiry must not just rely on survivors to do the work of proving what happened to them.

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Holly Alex, a Glasgow-based peer support practitioner, author and campaigner, said she was "genuinely pleased" the inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Scotland is getting underway. But she raised serious concerns about whether enough evidence will be available, how long the process could take and whether those responsible for institutional failures will ever face proper accountability. The inquiry, which will be chaired by Professor Alexis Jay, will examine child sexual exploitation in Scotland, including the warning signs that were missed or ignored by those in authority. However, its terms of reference state it will not determine or attribute civil or criminal liability. Holly said this raises important questions about accountability if evidence of deliberate concealment or serious wrongdoing does emerge. Read more: Former police officer arrested after LBC grooming probe as survivor speaks of being 'hunted down on social media' Read more: Callers react: Russell Brand jailed for 10 years after rape and sexual assaults

Holly's own experience of sexual exploitation began when she was just 14, after she entered the care system in Edinburgh following the breakdown of her family. Picture: Handout

She told LBC: "If the inquiry does uncover evidence of deliberate concealment, withheld information, or serious individual or institutional wrongdoing, then what happens next? "Is the relevant evidence being referred to Police Scotland or other appropriate authorities where necessary? "And what mechanism is ensuring that the serious wrongdoings are properly investigated beyond the inquiry?" Holly's own experience of sexual exploitation began when she was just 14, after she entered the care system in Edinburgh following the breakdown of her family. She said she was introduced to men who groomed her through another young person, with the abuse continuing until she was placed in secure accommodation. She described how the men initially offered her alcohol, cigarettes, takeaway food and money – things she struggled to access as a young person living in care. She told LBC: "The first introduction to them was another teenager who I had become friendly with saying, 'I've got some friends, they can get us a drink, do you want to head out?' "And at 14, sitting in a children's home, you're gonna go, absolutely, like, let's go." She said the gifts and attention initially made the men seem like friends, but the reality quickly became clear. "As a 14-year-old child, you think, this is fantastic, this is great, I don't have to ask for anything, I'm getting these things that I don't have means to have. But then obviously you realise very quickly that nothing in life comes for free." While some documents acknowledged she was being groomed and exploited, others suggested she was putting herself at risk and even described her as a prostitute. Holly said staff at one children's home could see her leaving with men, with some incidents even being recorded in her care files. She believes the language used in her records repeatedly shifted the responsibility onto her rather than recognising her as a vulnerable child being exploited. She said: "They watched it. "There was one children's home that I was in where the foyer was all glass windows, glass panels, and they would watch. They could see me jump into the car from the side of the building."

Professor Alexis Jay will chair the inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Scotland. Picture: jeremy sutton-hibbert/Alamy

Although some details, including vehicle registration plates, were documented, Holly said other records described her as someone who was selling herself for goods. She also recalled visiting a dedicated sexual health clinic for young people in Edinburgh when she was 14. She said she told a healthcare worker she had been having sex with a 35-year-old man – but the disclosure was never documented. She said: "It was just what care girls did - that was the attitude. Care girls went out and slept with men to get money, drugs and drink." She said she had tried to tell care staff what was happening but struggled to explain herself, was frightened of being judged, of losing access to alcohol and getting other people into trouble. She added: "I did try… I gave breadcrumbs. But even those breadcrumbs were being turned on me. "That I was the one that was doing this, I'm putting myself at risk, why am I letting men take advantage of me, why am I giving them sex for things, why am I being the prostitute? "So eventually I just stopped telling them." On one occasion, she attempted suicide - a low point which led to her being moved to a secure unit for her own safety. But while that meant she escaped the men who had been exploiting her for around a year, she suffered further abuse from a staff member. She was sexually abused throughout the six months she spent there by care worker Gordon Collins, who was later convicted in 2016 and jailed for six years for the offences against her and other children. But she says it took ten years before her allegations were believed, after other women came forward with similar accounts. And that is why she says she has concerns whether the new inquiry, launched by the Scottish Government, will be able to access the records needed to establish the true scale of child sexual exploitation. She pointed to a review by the National Strategic Group over the summer, which highlighted how little evidence of these crimes had been properly recorded. And she told LBC that her own work helping survivors make subject access requests to care homes and local authorities had revealed how difficult it could be to obtain historical information. She said some organisations had told applicants records could not be provided because searching through individual files would cost too much money or require too much staff time. She warned the inquiry must not simply rely on institutions and organisations handing over the information they choose to provide. Instead, she believes it must consider searching records held by care services, health services, schools and other organisations where children may have disclosed abuse or where suspicions had been raised. She told LBC: "If we're going to rely on the institutions, organisations providing this information to the inquiry, are we just going to go off what they're providing and what they're passing on and saying? "Or is the inquiry going to go through every single record from care services, health services, schools, or other organisations?"

She fears the lack of documentation could also drag out the process. Although she has confidence in Professor Alexis Jay, who previously led a major inquiry into child sexual exploitation in England and Wales, Holly said the information provided to her would be crucial. She said: "I think she's fantastic. I just have a lot of concerns regarding the information being reliably given to her, given to the inquiry." Holly also fears the burden will once again fall on survivors to come forward and recount deeply traumatic experiences. She said many people she speaks to may never feel able to participate. "I feel that in cases like this, in crimes like this, that the victims, the survivors, they're responsible for doing most of the legwork. "They have to prove that this happened." Holly has also questioned the inquiry's decision to formally examine the period from January 1 1996, to the present day, with flexibility to consider other relevant evidence. She fears people subject to exploitation by grooming gangs during the 1970s and 1980s could struggle to have their experiences properly considered. She said she had been approached by survivors now in their late 40s and 50s who experienced similar crimes while growing up in care. "I just feel like there's going to be people that are left out."

Holly has also been invited to take part in a pilot for the Truth Project in Edinburgh towards the end of November. Picture: SST/Alamy

She also raised concerns about the emotional toll on older survivors who may have spent decades trying to suppress what happened to them. Holly said the inquiry must be careful not to place yet more responsibility on people who were failed as children. "It's putting the pressure and the responsibility again on survivors." Holly said there is now a police investigation relating to her experiences of exploitation, but she is unable to discuss further details. And she warned against the exploitation inquiry being used to push political narratives about the ethnicity of perpetrators. She acknowledged that the men who exploited her were of Asian ethnicity, but said her experiences should not be used to suggest all grooming gangs fit the same profile. She said she had received significant criticism after speaking about the issue publicly. Holly told LBC: "There are perpetrators that are Asian, but groomers, exploiters, people that abuse children come in all races, religions, creeds. "Regardless of who the perpetrators are, this should focus solely on survivors' experiences because these survivors were children. And unfortunately, we hear that this is still happening to children." Despite everything she has experienced, Holly has become a prominent campaigner and now uses her voice to support other survivors. She said she had initially been reluctant to speak publicly about the full extent of what happened to her. But after hearing the story of another young survivor from Glasgow, she felt compelled to come forward.