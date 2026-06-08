More than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Al Fayed, dating between 1977 and 2014

By Rebecca Henrys

Survivors of abuse at the hands of billionaire Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed are calling for a full trafficking investigation to be launched.

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More than 400 allegations of sexual misconduct have been made against Al Fayed, dating between 1977 and 2014. These allegations include rape, sexual assault, human trafficking, false imprisonment, drugging, physical violence and forced abortions. Lawyers representing the Justice for Harrods Survivors group report that 421 people have come forward about abuse that took place at Harrods, the Ritz Hotel Paris, Fulham FC and other places owned by Al Fayed. The Metropolitan Police are investigating 155 victims who contacted them directly, including 21 who came forward before Al Fayed’s death in 2023 at the age of 94. Read more: Alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed to meet with Starmer after Harrods boss accused of 400 allegations of sexual misconduct Read more: Met Police officers face misconduct probe over handling of Mohamed Al Fayed sexual abuse allegations

Mohamed al Fayed leaves the Royal Courts of Justice on March 5, 2007 in London, England. Picture: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

The investigation, known as Operation Cornpoppy, is looking at people who may have facilitated or enabled Al Fayed’s crimes. Four people have been questioned to date, 18 months after the investigation opened. A Met Police spokesperson said the force is determined to “bring anyone who is suspected to have played a part in Mohamed Al Fayed’s offending to justice”. However, a survivor-led collective called No One Above, founded by victims of abuse at the hands of Al Fayed, are calling for the Met to broaden the scope of its investigation and make trafficking the primary focus. They argue this would allow the police to look at the wider network, recruitment chains, financial flows and institutional complicity, rather than the cases of individual victims and offenders. Survivors at No One Above have also called for the National Crime Agency (NCA) to set up a joint investigation team (Jit) to run in parallel to the Met’s work and have oversight of it. They say this would help uncover the international scope of the trafficking ring, working in conjunction with police and prosecutors from countries outside the UK where abuse also took place.

The Queen With Mohammed Al Fayed, Owner Of Harrods - The Sponsors Of The Royal Windsor Horse Show. Picture: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

It would also add an extra layer of accountability and transparency, which the survivors say is “crucial” given concerns over the Met’s own conduct in this case. Justine, from No One Above, worked at Harrods for more than three years in the nineties, when she was 22 years old, and was trafficked and abused during this time. Justine, which is a pseudonym, said: “My experience with Mohamed Al Fayed followed a now familiar pattern of selection, isolation, grooming, manipulation, coercion, transportation, abuse, intimidation, and then surveillance and threat. It was horrific.” She added: “His modus operandi was a system of walking the floor, which meant he would go out onto the shop floor, flanked by security teams, some of whom were uniformed, some of whom were not, and he would walk the floor spotting the women that he found attractive. “And then somebody from his team would follow up and invite that young woman up to his offices to meet him, and then it would begin.” Justine said that women were intimidated into silence with surveillance and direct threats of harm. She said: “There were security teams who would threaten people’s families, they would follow them outside of the workplace to see who they were speaking to, they would contact them in their private homes, and they would make very direct threats of harm or ruin. “John Macnamara, who was Fayed’s director of security, was an extremely scary man, and he was very much the head of all of this.”

Harrods luxury Department store in the Knightsbridge area of London. Picture: Alamy

Mr Macnamara died in 2019 at the age of 83. Justine added that Al Fayed’s crimes are being framed as sexual abuse in the workplace perpetrated by one bad man, rather than a trafficking operation with many enablers and facilitators. She said: “Fayed could not have masterminded this system without many helpers, including security personnel, HR staff, people in banks authorising vast sums of cash for Fayed to give to women, people who worked at the private airports – Fayed had several private aircraft – and the people who worked in the FBOs.” Fixed Term Operators (FBOs) are companies who manage private aircraft. Justine said Fayed used to store his aircraft at Stansted and Luton airports, flying women in and out of these locations. She said: “Our passports were taken from us, we did not go through border control. “There were many people that would have been involved in making that possible.” Justine went on to say: “Then there were legal teams who were drafting NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements) for women to sign. There were doctors who were performing medical examinations. “There were also people within the business, who knew what was happening. If they weren’t directly enabling, they were turning a blind eye and not doing anything about it.”

Diana with Mohamed Al Fayed during the Harrods Polo Cup at Smith's Lawn in Windsor, UK, July 1987. Picture: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images