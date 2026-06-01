Susan Boyle reveals new project days after revealing dramatic new look
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Britain’s Got Talent star Susan Boyle has revealed her latest project, just days after unveiling her dramatic new look.
The Scottish singer, 65, teased her comeback last week with photos on social media showcasing her glamorous new look – consisting of a sleek blonde bob, sunglasses and a long brown fur coat.
The star teased a “new era” and in a follow-up post on Friday, she shared a snap in a velour brown tracksuit with the words “Just One” written on the back while posing in a recording studio.
In the caption, the star joked about the recent hot weather and wrote: “I’ve heard it’s Susan Boyling out there… and it’s about to get hotter. Just One is out soon xx.”
The posts sent fans into a frenzy and, following speculation about her upcoming project, it was revealed on Monday that Boyle’s latest venture will see her musically collaborate with ice cream brand Cornetto.
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The news was shared to her Instagram story, with a first-look at the project which saw Boyle in a recording studio wearing a brown tracksuit and singing about “delicious ice cream”.
The Blackburn-born singer rose to fame after auditioning for ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) in 2009, where she stunned the audience with her rendition of I Dreamed A Dream, from the musical Les Miserables.
She finished in second place on the show.
Boyle has had three UK number one albums and one Top 10 single and has received two Grammy Award nominations in her almost two-decade career.