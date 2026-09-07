This comes despite what she ⁠described as a broader shift ⁠in public opinion against ​US support for Israel

Susan Sarandon at the premiere of The Echo Chamber at the Venice film festival in Italy on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon has said she is losing film roles because of her vocal support for Palestine.

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Speaking at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, where she is promoting her newest movie The Echo Chamber, the 79-year-old said some figures in the film industry have continued to ⁠shun her over her activism. This comes despite what she ⁠described as a broader shift ⁠in public opinion against ​US support for Israel. She said: "The narrative has completely changed in terms of the historical relevance of Palestine and the ties of zionists with America in our politics. “That has been a major revelation for people, how much money the United States gives to Israel, nobody really ​understood that.“ Read more: Burnham’s Israel sanctions plan could risk UK national security, shadow foreign secretary warns Read more: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal name of their fourth child

Susan Sarandon calls for ceasefire in Gaza, back in February 2024. Picture: Getty

US polls have shown public support ‌for Israel softening and sympathy for ‌Palestinians rising since the start of the war in 2023. Notably, views of the Israeli people and the Israeli government have worsened among both political parties, across age groups and in most religious categories. Yet, Sarandon said her support for the Palestinian ‌cause continued to carry professional consequences. “I’ve still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still,” she said. The American actor was dropped by her longstanding talent agency UTA in 2023 following ‌remarks she made while attending pro-Palestinian rallies one month after the conflict erupted. Sarandon said resistance to hiring outspoken critics of Israel ⁠remained particularly strong among major studios.

Susan Sarandon pictured wearing a 'Free Palestine' badge at the 40th Goya Cinema Awards in February. Picture: Getty