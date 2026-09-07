Susan Sarandon 'losing film roles' because of support for Palestine
This comes despite what she described as a broader shift in public opinion against US support for Israel
The Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon has said she is losing film roles because of her vocal support for Palestine.
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Speaking at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday, where she is promoting her newest movie The Echo Chamber, the 79-year-old said some figures in the film industry have continued to shun her over her activism.
This comes despite what she described as a broader shift in public opinion against US support for Israel.
She said: "The narrative has completely changed in terms of the historical relevance of Palestine and the ties of zionists with America in our politics.
“That has been a major revelation for people, how much money the United States gives to Israel, nobody really understood that.“
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US polls have shown public support for Israel softening and sympathy for Palestinians rising since the start of the war in 2023.
Notably, views of the Israeli people and the Israeli government have worsened among both political parties, across age groups and in most religious categories.
Yet, Sarandon said her support for the Palestinian cause continued to carry professional consequences.
“I’ve still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still,” she said.
The American actor was dropped by her longstanding talent agency UTA in 2023 following remarks she made while attending pro-Palestinian rallies one month after the conflict erupted.
Sarandon said resistance to hiring outspoken critics of Israel remained particularly strong among major studios.
Sarandon thanked director Andrea Pallaoro for not "listening to the warnings" from those opposed to her working in the cinema industry.
Sarandon added: "I’ve found my family, I’ve found my people, and I’m ok," sparking major applause at the festival.
Making her film debut in the 1970 satirical drama Joe, the actor has had a career spanning over five decades, receiving distinguished accolades including an Academy Award for her role in Dead Man Walking.
In her latest film, Sarandon stars as Ava, a singer-songwriter who hires a music producer with a history of drug addiction for her comeback album.
The film is one of 21 movies competing for the festival's Golden Lion award, which will be decided on Saturday.