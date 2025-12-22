The suspect in a deadly knife and grenade attack that left three dead and 11 wounded in Taiwan's capital meticulously planned the assault for more than a year, police said.

The attacker, identified as 27-year-old Chang Wen, indiscriminately stabbed passers-by and launched smoke grenades on Friday at a Taipei metro station and on the street before running into a department store. He fell to his death from the fifth floor of the store while being pursued by police.

The assaults shocked Taiwan, where violent crime is rare, prompting authorities to step up security at crowded spots and large events.

As he carried out the attack in multiple phases, Chang changed his clothing and modes of transportation several times, going from a scooter to a bike to walking, police said. In the process, he set fire to his apartment, to roads and caused damage to cars and motorbikes.

"He was extremely cunning," Li Hsi-Ho, chief of Taipei's police, said during a news conference.

