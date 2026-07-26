Suspect in Berlin Pride attack shot and killed by police
One woman was killed and 29 others injured after a vehicle drove into people close to Pride celebrations near the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday evening.
The suspect in the Berlin Pride attack has been shot and killed during a police operation in the city, police confirm.
Listen to this article
The 21-year-old was reportedly found at an allotment garden complex in the Berlin suburb of Spandau on Sunday, following an intensive manhunt, according to German police.
One woman was killed and 29 others injured after a vehicle drove into people close to Pride celebrations near the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday evening.
Police previously named 21-year-old Abdul Ballout, a German citizen of Lebanese descent, as the suspect and warned he could be armed and dangerous.
German authorities have not yet confirmed if Ballout is the suspect who has been shot and killed.
Read more: Berlin Pride attack suspect ‘convicted terrorist’ who tried to join Islamic State
Read more: German minister says he 'cannot rule out' further terror attacks, as manhunt continues for 'Islamist' Berlin Pride suspect
On Sunday, around 2,000 police officers were conducting an “intensive manhunt” for Ballout, who police say may be "armed and dangerous".
He is said to be 6ft 3in tall, slim, with dark hair and a chinstrap beard and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white bottoms. Police advised the public to avoid direct contact with him.
German officials said Ballout was already known to authorities and had previously been convicted over an attempted terror offence.
On Sunday, Germany’s interior minister Alexander Dobrindt said the evidence pointed to an Islamist terrorist attack, adding that investigators were focused on establishing whether others were involved.
Many details about the attack remain unclear, but police say the vehicle struck multiple people after charging into the city's central Tiergarten park close to the Brandenburg Gate.
One woman was killed and 29 more people injured, with some in a life-threatening condition, a German citizen of Lebanese descent, who the police said may be "armed and dangerous".
Ballout was reportedly already well known to German authorities. He was previously arrested in Lebanon for trying to join Islamic State in Syria and planning a terror attack, but the roots of his radicalisation are unclear.
After his arrest, he was returned to Germany, where the Die Welt newspaper says he was sentenced to one year and 10 months in prison for plotting a serious act of violence that threatened the state.
The prosecution called for a sentence of two years and 10 months, according to the report.
Ballout was held in custody at the Plötzensee juvenile detention centre and subsequently released at the end of his sentence in May.
He was ordered to attend a de-radicalisation programme after posting material supporting Islamic State online.
He attended two classes and was expected to attend a third on Monday. Ballout was reportedly in the “clearing process” where the danger he posed to the public was being assessed.