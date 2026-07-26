One woman was killed and 29 others injured after a vehicle drove into people close to Pride celebrations near the Brandenburg Gate on Saturday evening.

The suspect in the Berlin Pride attack has been shot and killed by police, German newspapers say. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The suspect in the Berlin Pride attack has been shot and killed during a police operation in the city, police confirm.

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Police previously named 21-year-old Abdul Ballout as the suspect in the attack. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday, around 2,000 police officers were conducting an “intensive manhunt” for Ballout, who police say may be "armed and dangerous". He is said to be 6ft 3in tall, slim, with dark hair and a chinstrap beard and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white bottoms. Police advised the public to avoid direct contact with him. German officials said Ballout was already known to authorities and had previously been convicted over an attempted terror offence. On Sunday, Germany’s interior minister Alexander Dobrindt said the evidence pointed to an Islamist terrorist attack, adding that investigators were focused on establishing whether others were involved. Many details about the attack remain unclear, but police say the vehicle struck multiple people after charging into the city's central Tiergarten park close to the Brandenburg Gate. One woman was killed and 29 more people injured, with some in a life-threatening condition, a German citizen of Lebanese descent, who the police said may be "armed and dangerous".

People gather outside the Brandenburg Gate for a demonstration in support of LGBTQ+ after a car rammed into a crowd at the Pride March in Berlin, Sunday, July 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber). Picture: Alamy