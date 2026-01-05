The home of US Vice President JD Vance was targeted and its windows smashed by vandals.

It is not clear if Mr Vance and his family were at the property at the time.

Secret Service agents swooped on Mr Vance’s Cincinnati home and contacted police, who arrested a suspect.

According to reports, several of the windows at his Ohio home were smashed.

Police were said to have been at the house for "several hours" overnight, going in and out of the building.

Increased security measures had been taken around the Vice President's home in recent days, with road closures in place.

Mr Vance and his family moved into the home in January 2025 following Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The property, which overlooks the Ohio river, cost just under $1.4 million on the home and it spans almost 2.3 acres.