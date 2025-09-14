Force says convicted rapist Christian Brueckner remains a suspect

Madeleine McCann and Christian Brueckner. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has refused to be interviewed by the Metropolitan Police ahead of his pending release from prison, the force has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met said it sent an international letter of request to 49-year-old German national Christian Brueckner for him to speak with them which he later rejected. Madeleine vanished in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz in 2007, shortly after she was left sleeping by her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, who went for dinner in a nearby restaurant. The Met said Brueckner remains a suspect in its own investigation - with Portuguese and German authorities also probing the three-year-old's disappearance. Brueckner is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for the rape of an elderly woman at her home in Praia da Luz in 2005 and could potentially be released on Wednesday. Read More: Madeleine McCann prime suspect to be freed from German prison in weeks

A handout photo, relased September 16, 2007 of missing child Madeleine McCann. Picture: Getty

He has previously denied any involvement in Madeleine's disappearance. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, a senior investigating officer for the Met's investigation, said the force will "continue to pursue any viable lines of inquiry" in the absence of an interview with Brueckner. He said: "For a number of years we have worked closely with our policing colleagues in Germany and Portugal to investigate the disappearance of Madeleine McCann and support Madeleine's family to understand what happened on the evening of 3 May 2007 in Praia da Luz. "We are aware of the pending release from prison of a 49-year-old German man who has been the primary suspect in the German federal investigation into Madeleine's disappearance. "We can confirm that this individual remains a suspect in the Metropolitan Police's own investigation.

Christian Brueckner arrives at the Landgericht Braunschweig state courthouse for one of the final days of his trial for sex crimes on October 7, 2024. Picture: Getty