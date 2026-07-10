A man has been charged with the triple murder of a woman and her two children near Bedfordshire after being tracked down to South Africa.

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma has been charged with murdering his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5.

He left the UK via Heathrow Airport two days before the family's bodies were found on Monday - but was tracked down to South Africa on Friday.

The CPS later confirmed he'd been charged.

Emma Davies, Chief Crown Prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised three charges of murder against Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma following the deaths of his wife and two daughters.

“This comes after the careful review of evidence provided by Bedfordshire Police.

“The bodies of Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, known as Zandile, Natalie, 15, and Nala, five, were found at their home in Great Denham on Tuesday 7 July.

“Our thoughts remain with Zandile, Natalie and Nala’s loved ones and with everyone affected by what has happened.

“As criminal proceedings are active, nothing should be reported, commented on or shared online that could prejudice the defendant’s right to a fair trial.”

Bedfordshire Police's Detective Inspector Lee Martin, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation which has involved multiple law enforcement partners, including the National Crime Agency, Interpol and authorities in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“Thanks to the tireless work and dedication of all those involved, we have managed to swiftly locate and arrest Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who we want to speak to in connection with this shocking and tragic case.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we’ll be working closely with our counterparts in South Africa, as well as the National Crime Agency and the Crown Prosecution Service, to bring him back to this country.

“Our thoughts remain very much with Zandile, Natalie and Nala, as well as their loved ones, at this time.”