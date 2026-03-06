Princess Beatrice and David Taylor went on the trip in 2016. Picture: X

A man arrested on suspicion of spying for China went to Nepal with Princess Beatrice in 2016, it has been revealed.

David Taylor, the husband of Labour MP Joani Reid, is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service. He is one of three men arrested. He and the Princess went on a nine-day charity trip with several others in October 2016. The trip was organised by the Franks Family Foundation, a charity of which Beatrice is a patron. There is no suggestion that Beatrice knew anything of Taylor’s alleged activities. The group travelled by car through Asia and saw the work of Dr Sandek Ruit, a Nepalese eye surgeon who treats patients for free. Funds for the foundation come solely from its founder, Simon Franks. Read more: Labour MP Joani Reid 'voluntarily suspends herself' after husband arrested on suspicion of spying for China Read more: Labour MP claims 'I've never seen anything suspicious' after husband arrested in China spy probe

The picture, shared on X, formerly Twitter, was posted in 2016 with a caption that said: "Last night with team. After 9 days travelling through Nepal, India and Bhutan by car - our mission is done!" Franks confirmed the trip to The i Paper, who first reported the connection, and said: “Princess Beatrice has worked tirelessly for the foundation for over a decade, supporting our education and public health projects in Laos, Cambodia and Nepal, to which she has travelled on many occasions for the foundation. “On one of those trips, Princess Beatrice accompanied a team of doctors across Nepal, India and Bhutan. David Taylor, who was a policy advisor for the foundation, was also on that trip.” He claimed Beatrice “did not know him prior and has not seen him since” and added: “During his time as a policy advisor to the foundation, I found David to be a kind, charitable and proud Brit. I am astonished by the arrest.”

