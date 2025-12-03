A 2018 breakthrough in DNA technology helped to identify multiple suspects

Jennifer Kiely suspected killer has been named 20 years after her death. Picture: Sussex Police

By Jacob Paul

The suspected killer of a woman who was stabbed multiple times before being set on fire has been named following an investigation spanning two decades.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The body of Jennifer Kiely, 35, was discovered at a seafront shelter in Eastbourne, East Sussex, the early hours on 22 January 2005. The attack was believed to be sexually motivated and the case had gone unsolved for 20 years. Today, police have named Keith Dowbekin as the likely killer after finding his DNA on a cigarette butt, which matched the DNA on the victim's body. The force did so by tracing members of his family. Dowbekin, also known as Keith Black and Keith Broadbent, would have received a murder charge, but he died aged 60 in 2014. However, it has emerged he could have been caught earlier - when he was stopped at the Port of Dover just a week after Ms Kiely's body was found. Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 16-year-old boy shot Read more: Body of missing pensioner found in suspected murder-suicide of father by son

Keith Dowbekin is the suspected murderer. Picture: Sussex Police

Dowbekin admitted being in Eastbourne at the time and gave detectives a fake address. He had been linked to members of Eastbourne's homeless community, including Ms Kiely, and was released without charge when he was arrested over separate rape cases in Great Yarmouth in 2003 and 2004. The suspect’s DNA was not taken due to Norfolk Police's procedures at the time. Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “In hindsight, if further intelligence checks were completed in 2005 and the rape allegations were identified then Dowbekin may have been treated differently. "Due to current robust investigative practices I am confident all relevant intelligence checks would now be completed on persons in similar circumstances.” Ms Kiely had reportedly grown estranged from her family after a breakdown in her mental health. She was moving between hostels and homeless shelters across the south coast and kept her belongings in a pushchair that was found on top of her dead body. Police tested DNA recovered from her body and other items from the scene such as discarded cigarette butts. Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dunn said a 2018 breakthrough in DNA technology helped to identify multiple suspects.

Police found DNA evidence on a cigarette butt. Picture: Sussex Police