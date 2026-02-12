Suspected people smuggling boss arrested after lorry carrying migrants intercepted trying to leave UK on ferry to France
A suspected people smuggling boss has been arrested in Birmingham after a lorry carrying migrants was intercepted at Dover.
Zahid Khan, 51, was detained by officers at an address in the Sheldon Heath Road area of Birmingham on Tuesday, 10 February.
After being questioned by investigators, he was charged with facilitating illegal immigration and money laundering offences.
The joint investigation involving the National Crime Agency and West Midlands Police is focused on a suspected criminal network involved in smuggling migrants both into and out of the UK in the back of lorries.
The operation followed the interception of a lorry carrying 33 migrants of Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationality, stopped by the NCA in Dover on 4 February as it was about to leave the UK on a ferry to France.
A second man, aged 44, arrested at the same time and location as Khan on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration, has been bailed pending further enquiries.
However, he will remain in custody as he is wanted for failing to appear at court in relation to separate, unconnected offences.
NCA Branch Operations Manager Paul Jones said: “These arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation into a people smuggling network suspected of using HGVs to transport migrants in both directions across the Channel.
“This activity both risks the safety of those being transported and presents a threat to our border security.
“Targeting, disrupting and dismantling gangs involved in organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA and our partners.”