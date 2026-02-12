A suspected people smuggling boss has been arrested in Birmingham after a lorry carrying migrants was intercepted at Dover.

Zahid Khan, 51, was detained by officers at an address in the Sheldon Heath Road area of Birmingham on Tuesday, 10 February.

After being questioned by investigators, he was charged with facilitating illegal immigration and money laundering offences.

The joint investigation involving the National Crime Agency and West Midlands Police is focused on a suspected criminal network involved in smuggling migrants both into and out of the UK in the back of lorries.

The operation followed the interception of a lorry carrying 33 migrants of Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationality, stopped by the NCA in Dover on 4 February as it was about to leave the UK on a ferry to France.

