A suspected rapist has been accidentally set free from prison and managed to leave the country just weeks before he is due to stand trial. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A suspected rapist has been accidentally set free from prison and managed to leave the country just weeks before he is due to stand trial, it has been revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was being held in custody in a UK prison while charged with multiple allegations of rape, sexual assault and violence against a woman. After a pre-trial hearing in early February, a court official accidentally told the prison that the defendant could be set free on bail, triggering his release from jail. He then left the country shortly after regaining his freedom. Details of the case emerged as a top London judge called on the Government to intervene to try to ensure the man returns to stand trial. "Although such errors are extremely rare, and indeed this is the only instance I am aware of when there has been an erroneous release of a prisoner held in custody to this court, we take this error extremely seriously," said Judge Martin Edmunds KC, the Recorder of Kensington and Chelsea, in a ruling. "We will fully investigate how it occurred and what steps can be put in place to prevent it occurring again."

Isleworth Crown Court heard the defendant was remanded in custody and was originally due to stand trial in June this year. Picture: Alamy

Isleworth Crown Court heard the defendant, who denies all the charges against him, was remanded in custody after being charged with multiple counts of rape, and was originally due to stand trial in June this year. He appeared in court on January 26 for a hearing to consider whether his trial date should be brought forward to March. At a further hearing on February 6, when the defendant was not brought to court from prison, a blunder was made that led to his accidental release. "By error on the part of HMCTS (HM Courts & Tribunals Service) at the court, the court issued a notice of grant of bail," outlined the judge, adding that it appears there was confusion because the defendant faces a second criminal case in which he has been granted bail. "A mistake was made assuming he was on bail on both matters," said the judge. The defendant's barrister told the court on Friday that her client left the UK for a European country after his mistaken jail release, and though he says he wants to return to face a trial, he is unable to travel.

The defendant's barrister told the court on Friday that her client left the UK for a European country after his mistaken jail release. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Man, 35, charged with murder following fatal stabbing in Wimbledon Read more: Crucial evidence in investigation into Epstein flights 'may have been destroyed', police warned "He is now in a position where he is unable to return to the jurisdiction," she said. "He is unable - without further assistance from the state - to return to the country." The court was told he left the country on the passport issued by the country where he originates, and cannot now obtain a visa to return to the UK because his British passport is still being held by the police and he also cannot say on which date he will return. "What I consider is required is confirmation from Foreign or Home Office that confirms that arrangements are in place, that if the defendant chooses to engage with them, will allow him to return to the UK," said the judge. "In short, a clear and practical plan."