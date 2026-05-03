Three dead and 'Brit in intensive care' in suspected virus outbreak on Atlantic cruise ship
The FCDO says it is "closely monitoring reports of a potential hantavirus outbreak".
Three people have died after a suspected Hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
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One case of Hantavirus has been confirmed, while five more suspected cases are under investigation, the WHO said.
It has been reported that one British national is in intensive care.
The outbreak was reported aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde.
Hantavirus is a serious, often fatal, viral infection transmitted primarily by rodents through saliva, urine, or droppings.
In rare cases, the virus can spread between people and lead to severe respiratory illness.
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South African authorities told the BBC the first person to show symptoms was a 70-year-old passenger who died on board. His body is now on the island of Saint Helena, a British territory in the South Atlantic.
His 69-year-old wife also became ill on board and was evacuated to South Africa, where she died in a Johannesburg hospital.
A 69-year-old Briton was also reportedly evacuated to Johannesburg, where he is being treated in intensive care.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson told LBC: "We are closely monitoring reports of a potential hantavirus outbreak on the cruise ship Hondius and stand ready to support British nationals if needed.
"We are in touch with the cruise company and local authorities."
LBC has contacted Dutch-based tour company Oceanwide Expeditions, which runs the MV Hondius, for comment.