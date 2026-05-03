Three people have died after a suspected Hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

One case of Hantavirus has been confirmed, while five more suspected cases are under investigation, the WHO said.

It has been reported that one British national is in intensive care.

The outbreak was reported aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde.

Hantavirus is a serious, often fatal, viral infection transmitted primarily by rodents through saliva, urine, or droppings.

In rare cases, the virus can spread between people and lead to severe respiratory illness.

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