Ukrainian prosecutors released images of men that had been arrested over the killing of the suspected Monaco bomber. Picture: The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

By Asher McShane

A Ukrainian spy and former police officer accused of murdering the suspected Monaco bomber have been pictured for the first time.

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Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, was found shot four times in the back of the head after she allegedly set off a booby-trapped bag outside a Ukrainian oligarch’s luxury property. Vadim Ermolaev, 58, was critically injured in the blast, and his alleged mistress Anna Nasobina, 46, has lost both her legs. Their 13-year-old son suffered minor injuries.

Two men are accused of executing the suspect in the Monaco bombing. Picture: The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Ukrainian prosecutors showed an alleged torture chamber in a basement. Picture: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

One of them is an officer within Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence and another is a former policeman. Both men “repeatedly made transfers to the crypto and bank accounts of Berezovskaya”, said Kyiv’s security service. Two axes, a pickaxe, tarpaulin spread on the floor and a large bag are also visible in what prosecutors said was a ‘torture chamber’.

Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, allegedly carried out the bombing in Monaco. Picture: AFP

The attack was on the lobby of a residential building in Monaco. Picture: Getty