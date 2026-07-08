Suspects accused of ‘shooting Monaco bomber four times in back of head' are pictured along with 'torture chamber'
A Ukrainian spy and former police officer accused of murdering the suspected Monaco bomber have been pictured for the first time.
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Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, was found shot four times in the back of the head after she allegedly set off a booby-trapped bag outside a Ukrainian oligarch’s luxury property.
Vadim Ermolaev, 58, was critically injured in the blast, and his alleged mistress Anna Nasobina, 46, has lost both her legs.
Their 13-year-old son suffered minor injuries.
Berezovska’s body was found in Kyiv on Monday night, where investigators also discovered what they say is a torture chamber.
Ukrainian prosecutors have released censored images of her suspected killers.
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One of them is an officer within Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence and another is a former policeman.
Both men “repeatedly made transfers to the crypto and bank accounts of Berezovskaya”, said Kyiv’s security service.
Two axes, a pickaxe, tarpaulin spread on the floor and a large bag are also visible in what prosecutors said was a ‘torture chamber’.
The two men have been detained on suspicion of murder committed by a group acting in conspiracy.
Prior to her death, Berezovska was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, placing an explosive device on a public road with criminal intent, and criminal conspiracy.
She is believed to have disguised herself as a man to plant the bomb outside Ermolaev’s Monaco residence.